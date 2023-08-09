Share Comment on this story Comment

The Post’s Aug. 6 Metro article “Officials face ire over D.C. crime” read, without irony, like a verse from Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” which The Post heartily maligned recently [“Jason Aldean? Spare me the small-town nostalgia.,” Brian Broome, op-ed, July 25, and “Cashing in on the right-wing fantasy of violent retribution,” Paul Waldman, op-ed, July 22]. This article reported actual comments of D.C. residents frustrated by lax law enforcement and no-bail releases of recidivist offenders: Drug deals at a Metro station. Shootings. Thefts. Robberies. Arrested suspects back on the streets “committing these same crimes over and over again,” in the words of an advisory neighborhood commissioner.

Perhaps The Post owes Mr. Aldean an apology for his accurate recounting of these and the other law enforcement failures that plague D.C. and other large cities around the United States today.

Mark Rutzick, Oak Hill

I am a D.C. native and lifelong resident. I believe the surging homicides here are “deaths of despair.” Though such deaths are typically associated with drug overdoses or suicide, the rampant killing of young Black men in the prime of their lives often at the hands of peers represents a complete and utter loss of hope for the future.

Haven’t most people thought about stealing? Cheating on a test? Lying to get out of a dilemma? Using an illegal drug? Yes, these infractions are no comparison to murder. But my point is that what stops us from committing unethical or injurious acts is the thought of the potential impact on an imagined future.

What if you have no imagined future? Or no future that fits into any framework of societal norms? I’m not suggesting this is true for everyone living in poverty or everyone of one race or class. Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” provides an in-depth analysis of how our society fosters despair.

As a White person, I’ve had the privilege to raise my three children in D.C. without fear that they might be killed — including a son who’s the age Trayvon Martin would have been. I’ve always had hope for their futures.

Gina Sangster, Washington

Regarding the Aug. 7 Metro article “D.C. toll: 13 slain in first 5 days of August”:

Murders are nearly always a confluence of desperation and a killing weapon. Ancient philosophers and George Bernard Shaw agreed that the source of (most) crime was poverty. I wonder how many of these killings were committed by a man with a good job and good prospects. Low unemployment figures notwithstanding, technology has for decades been driving us into a low-employment economy, and artificial intelligence threatens to speed up the transition. Add to that the easy access to firearms — weapons of mass destruction that were invented to kill people — and you have a perfect storm, one that will not be contained until we get serious about both problems.

Poverty begets crime; firearms beget murder. The fellow who coined the phrase “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” is dead, he was wrong, and we all know it. Begin to criminalize those who profit from firearms sales, and watch the curve bend downward.

David Abraham, Richmond

Charles Murray was right in his Aug. 6 Sunday Opinion essay, “Did ‘broken windows’ policing’s end presage rise in crime?”: The precipitous and damaging rise in crime before the pandemic was the result of abandoning broken-windows law enforcement, which had made New York one of the safest major cities in the country.

Mr. Murray noted that the “costs of ending broken-windows policing are not borne by people in affluent suburbs or rich urban neighborhoods.” Of course not. Virtue-signaling and progressive self-righteousness are safe and sound in those upscale enclaves where you don’t have to deal with day-in and day-out violent crime. The denizens of the inner city pay the price: the consequence of voting for social justice warriors who think allowing criminals to roam free somehow magically makes up for past social injustice. In reality, it creates more injustice.