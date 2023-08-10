A panel of three federal judges in Alabama will consider on Monday the state legislature’s latest attempt to draw a congressional district map. It should reject this one, too.
Under the 1965 Voting Rights Act, state lawmakers may not engage in gerrymandering that minimizes minorities’ voting power and political influence. A common method of limiting minority representation is dispersing minority voting power across multiple districts, as Alabama lawmakers did. Line-drawers are not required to ensure that the number of minority representatives elected is in strict proportion to that minority’s share of the population. But in places such as Alabama, where voting is highly polarized along racial lines, enabling minority groups to elect representatives of their choice often requires creating districts that are heavily Black.
True, the three-judge panel invited a certain degree of mischief on the part of Alabama lawmakers when it offered the legislature the option of creating something “quite close” to a majority-Black district. But Alabama lawmakers took that discretion and ran with it. State GOP leaders argue that their new map is likely legal, but election law experts disagree.
The state’s Republican lawmakers may have been surprised that the Supreme Court declined to back them in this redistricting battle. They brought a case that invited the justices to erode the Voting Rights Act, enabling them to more freely draw districts to their advantage. But the high court backed the three-judge panel’s 2022 judgment striking down Alabama lawmakers’ original map, which in turn reflected the common and traditional application of the Voting Right Act. Once that occurred, Alabama Republicans should have complied with the law’s customary interpretation. Instead, they produced a new map that essentially dares the courts to intervene.
The three-judge panel should not allow this disregard to stand. The court would be justified in appointing a special master — that is, an independent expert tapped by the judges — to draw a new election map. And the court should move quickly. Alabama’s GOP-controlled legislature should not be able to run out the clock until the 2024 election, locking in a deficient map for another cycle.
