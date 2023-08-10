But reordering a major economic sector is hard, and there is at least one big snag: The United States lacks enough workers with the skills to staff the new factories. On top of its manufacturing incentives, the government now has to consider programs to train and source the right people. Congress has set aside money. Yet history suggests that a lot of resources can be spent on worker training programs for scant benefit.
Avoiding that outcome starts with acknowledging the challenge. Employers everywhere are struggling to recruit the talent they need. The country is seeing the best job market for American workers in half a century. In addition to his push on semiconductor manufacturing, Mr. Biden also seeks to improve the nation’s infrastructure and invest in green energy all at once. Many of the jobs resulting from these efforts will require several months to two years of training after high school. Community colleges have tried to meet the need, but their programs are often not for credit and lack standardization. Already, TSMC is delaying the opening of its Phoenix factory because of an “insufficient amount of skilled workers with the specialized expertise required.”
There are two tasks: getting workers in the door and training them. Here’s how the government and employers can try to meet the challenge.
Recruit more women
Women account for just 10 percent of construction workers and about 30 percent of manufacturing workers. This needs to change. The surprising growth in the U.S. labor force in the past year has come mainly from women, especially women of color. Making these sectors’ workforces more diverse isn’t about being “woke”; it’s a necessity. Many positions in the chip industry are “advanced manufacturing” jobs that require at least an associate’s degree, which women earn at more than 1.5 times the rate of men.
Expand apprenticeships — and give college credit for them
Hands-on training is best for many adult learners. Yet fewer than 7 percent of U.S. high school graduates enter apprenticeships, vs. more than 50 percent of general education graduates in Germany. While there has been an encouraging uptick in U.S. apprenticeships in recent years, the numbers are still too low. Experts point to North and South Carolina. The latter has made it easy for large and small businesses to register apprenticeships, resulting in more than 800 active programs today vs. about 90 in 2008. North Carolina has developed a strong youth apprenticeship program that combines classroom learning and on-the-job experience. While many young people are eager to enter the workforce, especially as pay has risen sharply for entry-level jobs, it’s critical to ensure they receive high school or college credit for their training, so it can be a foundation for formal two- or four-year degrees if they return to school.
Create a chip workforce credentialing system
The U.S. workforce training system is too disjointed. Workers often get training when they start at a company, but if they want to leave that company or transition into a different role, they often lack credentials they can show to other employers. Other nations have worker rating or credential systems that help address this problem. A professional group such as the Semiconductor Industry Association, a union or the planned National Semiconductor Technology Center, a public-private effort funded by the Chips and Science Act, could oversee a U.S. credentialing system. Community colleges can also adopt worker training standards once they are in place.
Help with child care and transportation for workers
Successful workforce training programs often offer “wraparound services,” such as help with transportation, child care, paperwork and career counseling, as workers start a new career or enter the workforce for the first time. Construction workers are often required in suburban or rural areas that lack public transit. Simply offering a “Google shuttle” for construction workers — referring to the company buses that transport tech workers around the San Francisco Bay Area — could help recruit and retain employees. It’s similar with child care. Manufacturing jobs often start early or end late. Iowa’s Vermeer Corp. found it easier to recruit and retain workers when the manufacturer opened an on-site day care that aligned with the company’s hours.
Permit more immigration
Calls are already growing to bring in workers from Taiwan to fill gaps in semiconductor plant construction and operation until more U.S. workers are trained. With more than 100,000 additional jobs expected in the U.S. chip industry alone in the next decade, the United States should use high-skilled immigration to win the global war for chip talent and to supplement the domestic workforce. A starting point is issuing special visas for teachers who can train semiconductor workers and for foreign students who have earned advanced degrees at U.S. universities in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
Unlike with many other national challenges, there is bipartisan support for getting worker training right. But that is no guarantee the investment will pay off, if the country’s resources are not spent carefully.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).