Hands-on training is best for many adult learners. Yet fewer than 7 percent of U.S. high school graduates enter apprenticeships, vs. more than 50 percent of general education graduates in Germany. While there has been an encouraging uptick in U.S. apprenticeships in recent years, the numbers are still too low. Experts point to North and South Carolina. The latter has made it easy for large and small businesses to register apprenticeships, resulting in more than 800 active programs today vs. about 90 in 2008. North Carolina has developed a strong youth apprenticeship program that combines classroom learning and on-the-job experience. While many young people are eager to enter the workforce, especially as pay has risen sharply for entry-level jobs, it’s critical to ensure they receive high school or college credit for their training, so it can be a foundation for formal two- or four-year degrees if they return to school.