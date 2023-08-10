Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It’s unlikely that in next year’s election, voters in deep red coal country will thank President Biden for the fact that his administration is now doing what prior administrations failed to do for decades: Acting to protect miners from the disturbing resurgence of black lung disease. Nor will Biden win too many votes for his efforts to help those communities build an economic future.

Instead, most people in coal country will almost certainly vote Republican yet again. Which raises some questions: What exactly do the 2024 GOP presidential candidates plan to do to help those struggling communities? So far they’ve given no hint of a plan, as if they know they don’t have to bother. So will those voters demand more from the candidates?

Coal miners and their advocates are celebrating the news that the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) finally proposed a rule to limit allowable levels of silica dust, which is stirred up as miners dig farther underground to reach coal deposits where all the coal nearer the surface has been mined. Miners have been asking for tighter rules for years, but the companies fought them relentlessly. During the Trump administration, the MSHA — which was led by a former coal company executive — resisted efforts to toughen regulation of silica dust.

Advertisement

Yet we’re still gripped by a misleading story, that Democrats are waging a “war on coal” while Republicans want to stand up for the industry, the people who work in it and the communities they live in.

Follow this author Paul Waldman 's opinions Follow

That story is false. Here’s the truth: Coal is in a long decline, and anyone who says there’s a coal revival in the offing that will bring huge numbers of good-paying mining jobs back is lying. Yet that’s just what Donald Trump said in 2016, and he and his party haven’t said anything different since.

Seven years ago, the two presidential nominees disagreed about the future of coal country. Hillary Clinton was savaged for saying, “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business,” even though she added that miners deserve a better future because they “labored in those mines for generations, losing their health, often losing their lives to turn on our lights and power our factories.”

Advertisement

In contrast, Trump came to West Virginia, put on a hard-hat, and said, “For those miners, get ready, because you’re going to be working your asses off!”

Only one of them was telling the truth. It wasn’t Trump: He did not arrest the decline of the coal industry, and today there are fewer than 42,000 coal jobs in the United States. More Americans work at the Cheesecake Factory than in the entire coal industry. Trump left coal communities no more prosperous or secure than they were before he took office. He failed coal miners.

Biden’s message to coal country — and to similar places that suffered a loss of manufacturing jobs — is that if the federal government provides a combination of infrastructure improvements and industrial policy aimed at promoting manufacturing, they can find something akin to what coal once offered: a critical mass of good jobs that don’t require college degrees.

Advertisement

The administration has spent its entire time in office touting its efforts to direct money to coal country, much of it in the form of green investments. One common response from those who still work in the coal industry is that it’s a bad deal to give up a job in coal that might pay $30 or more an hour, and comes with health insurance and other benefits, for a job in green energy that will pay less and have fewer benefits.

The trouble is, that isn’t really the choice. Coal jobs are already scarce, and will probably only get scarcer. While similar questions about traditional versus green jobs are being raised in the auto industry, cars dwarf coal; there are more than 1 million auto-manufacturing workers in America, and cars will continue to be a huge industry.

Coal, on the other hand, is in an inexorable decline, not because Democratic presidents didn’t support it enough but because of market forces. It used to be the cheapest fuel for electricity, but natural gas and renewables are now often cheaper. The drop in price for wind and solar energy in particular has been stunningly fast, and that won’t reverse. No matter who is elected president, we aren’t going back to the days when coal was our dominant fuel source and hundreds of thousands of Americans worked in coal mines.

Advertisement

If Biden can deliver on his promise of a green manufacturing boom, the choice for people in coal country will be not between a coal job and a green energy job, but between a green energy job and a job at the dollar store.

That’s not to say that skepticism of Biden’s industrial policy isn’t warranted. Creating prosperity in distressed rural communities is an incredibly difficult task, one that will take years to accomplish even if everything goes well. There’s a good chance his efforts will succeed in some places more than others.