Regarding the Aug. 7 Politics & the Nation article “Will the religious, progressive politics of ‘the Justins’ appeal in 2023?”:
The Black church is not the only political vehicle for the Black American constituency. There is rightful and commendable diversification in spaces where political activation occurs. However, being ahistorical in our observations, or understating the power of Black voters in today’s democratic process, is fundamentally flawed.
Evidence of the Black church’s continued centrality is plain to see. Political candidates still turn to it when seeking connection with Black communities — which still look to the church for healing and power-building. We must acknowledge the transformative work of contemporary Black progressive intergenerational faith leaders and activists in boldly navigating challenges of human rights and social justice while anchored to the teachings and lessons of the past.
The Black church’s legacy is not confined to the annals of history. From the pulpit to the polls, it remains an active, vital force in the struggle for liberation. Let’s hold all institutions, including our own, accountable to the shared cause for justice.
Michael McBride, Berkeley, Calif.
The writer is an activist, executive director of Live Free USA and founder of the Way Christian Center.