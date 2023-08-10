The Aug. 5 Metro article “ After party shooting, Baltimore housing authority sets new rules for tenants ” detailed criticisms of the Baltimore housing authority for imposing a “new rule on residents’ use of utilities for parties” in the wake of a shooting at the Brooklyn Homes complex last month . Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at the event.

The new rule requires residents to request permission to use electricity before hosting events in common areas. Failure to do so would mean a resident could be evicted. The housing authority was also criticized for “victim-blaming” or for being “punitive” or for overreacting to the tragedy by instituting this new rule on resident gatherings. One resident was quoted as saying, “It does make sense to ask permission before you would use [utilities]. You want to make sure everyone is safe at the event.”