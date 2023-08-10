Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It is safe to say that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination have reached the flailing stage. Yes, it’s too early to definitively write him off. But, no, his poll numbers are not encouraging, except to his opponents; his strident “anti-woke” messaging has not resonated with voters; his affectless campaign style does not make him seem any more human than the animatronic characters created by his nemesis, the Walt Disney Co.; and his successive campaign resets have not been enough to reassure some of his biggest donors that he has any idea what he’s doing.

How badly is it going for DeSantis? On Jan. 20, he was supported by 31.3 percent of Republican voters, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, and he trailed Donald Trump by just 13 points. By Thursday, however, Trump’s lead over DeSantis had tripled, to 39 points — and DeSantis’s support among GOP primary voters had been halved, to just 15.1 percent.

On Tuesday, DeSantis shoved aside his campaign manager, Generra Peck, who led his successful reelection bid last year but had never run a national campaign. He replaced her with James Uthmeier, his chief of staff in the governor’s office — who reportedly has never managed any campaign at any level.

This shake-up came after two rounds of staff layoffs. The campaign raised $20 million between DeSantis’s announcement in May and the end of June but burned through that cash at an alarming rate — for example, spending $1.5 million in just six weeks whisking the candidate and his family around on private jets, as opposed to putting them on commercial flights.

Money isn’t necessarily the problem, though. DeSantis’s ostensibly independent super PAC — pugnaciously named Never Back Down — had $97 million in the bank at the end of June after already spending more than $33 million on the governor’s behalf. Much of Never Back Down’s money came from billionaires and millionaires who can give unlimited amounts to the super PAC; an additional $82 million came in a transfer of funds left over from DeSantis’s reelection campaign.

Never Back Down’s most generous donor, Las Vegas hotel and aerospace magnate Robert Bigelow, has given the group $20 million. He said last week that he will not give a dollar more until DeSantis shows he can attract new large-amount donors and also appeal to moderate voters. “Extremism isn’t going to get you elected,” Bigelow told Reuters.

The problem with the DeSantis campaign is DeSantis. He might still have time to find a campaign persona that captivates GOP voters, but he hasn’t found one yet.

Portraying himself as the ultimate culture warrior has not worked out. When critics attacked his new “anti-woke” educational standards for teaching that African Americans derived “personal benefit” from slavery, he angrily pushed back rather than acknowledge the error. All that this stubbornness accomplished was to create a vulnerability that other GOP rivals, such as Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), have been happy to exploit.

DeSantis blocked state funding for a practice facility for the Tampa Bay Rays after the baseball team expressed concern on social media about gun violence. He famously went nuclear on Disney after the company criticized his “don’t say gay” legislation abridging speech in schools. He told retailers and even cruise lines what kinds of safety protocols they were allowed to enforce during the covid-19 pandemic. In DeSantis’s worldview, being anti-woke apparently means being anti-business as well.

It wasn’t enough for DeSantis to sign into law a 15-week abortion ban in Florida; he demanded, and got the legislature to approve, a six-week ban. But it should be clear by now that “The Handmaid’s Tale”-type restrictions are not what most voters want. I assume his new campaign czar noticed the lopsided victory for abortion rights in Tuesday’s proxy vote in Ohio. I don’t necessarily assume that anyone can persuade DeSantis to shift to firmer ground on the issue.

When he hasn’t been igniting straw men in the culture wars, DeSantis has sought to portray himself as “Trump without the baggage,” a MAGA crusader who knows how to manipulate bureaucracies and get things done. The problem is that Republican voters don’t seem to want “sane Trump” or “unindicted Trump” — not as long as original-recipe Trump is still on the menu.