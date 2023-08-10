Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding the Aug. 4 editorial “Haiti’s glimmer of hope”: It is right to praise Kenya for agreeing to send 1,000 police officers to lead an international effort aimed at saving Haiti from anarchy. It’s also correct to remind Americans who want the best for Haitians that previous interventions have failed to improve long-term security and stability. Yet a “glimmer” is better than watching helplessly as hope is extinguished entirely.

Haitian criminal gangs and narcos could not hold the country hostage without the continuous flow of handguns, assault rifles, even belt-fed machine guns. Haitian police and military are not as well-equipped. Only a fraction of illicit arms is confiscated. Last summer, an arsenal was found in the hold of a ship labeled as goods from a religious charity.

Many of the guns originate in Florida, where lax laws make it easy for smugglers to buy weapons from gun stores and transport them directly to coastal receiving points or by air via a third country. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and the state’s legislature have made it easy for people to purchase guns with scant restrictions.

Federal officials have busted traffickers, including one last year operating from Denver who purchased 77 guns over a two-year period, shipping them to Florida for the trip to Haiti. But many more weapons get through because clamping down on illegal exports has not been a priority even though guns are destabilizing Mexico, Jamaica and many other countries in the hemisphere.

It makes no sense to applaud Kenyan police officers for marching into harm’s way while we let the bad guys arm themselves to the teeth — with guns made in the United States.

Doug Barry, Washington