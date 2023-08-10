Have the right conversations before and during the process

Talking to people is the best way to find out what kinds of jobs exist, what they entail, and what might fit your skills.

In your first couple of jobs, consider that you might not even know your dream job exists. McCaskill, after a 15-year career in PR, recalls: “I grew up on a dirt road in Mississippi. I didn’t know what PR was until I graduated college.” He advises recent grads to invest in conversations “so that you can figure out what those jobs are.”

In addition to completing the formal application for a job, Cruzvergara advises jobseekers to reach out to the recruiter and someone else at the organization. These conversations will give you the context you need to apply well, and could possibly lead to mentorship or a referral. “You can see a job title. You could see different skills for a job. [But] you really don’t know what the job is until you talk to somebody in it or you shadow them in it,” said Selingo.

When sending an initial message to a recruiter or someone in your target organization, be as specific as you can. After introducing yourself, mention something you have in common — a shared alumni affiliation, for example. Then ask one to three targeted questions about the role, field or company. Don’t make the mistake of asking for a conversation — this request can read as overly vague and is likely to be ignored. Once you make one connection, you can ask if that person knows one or two more people you could connect with to learn more, Cruzvergara advises.

And don’t be squeamish about getting help from others, even if you don’t know them exceedingly well, McCaskill said. Studies show that “weak ties” can be more effective at helping us land jobs than close friends. And everyone gets help, he emphasizes. No one builds a great career alone.