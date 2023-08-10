The Aug. 6 editorial “ The Kagan code ” failed to raise one important question: Why does the Supreme Court resist the notion of a code of ethics applicable to the court itself, regardless of who sets it? Every other federal employee in every branch and every agency is subject to such a code. All other federal judges — and their staffs — have ethical rules that apply to them. All nine justices were subject to federal ethics codes before joining the court. Why should they not be as Supreme Court justices?

Indeed, the case for a code of ethics is even stronger for justices than for most other officials. After all, the Supreme Court is at the top of the pecking order in a process that makes its determinations final, binding and unappealable across the entire country. Why shouldn’t we be confident that those justices’ deliberations or conclusions are made without undue influence or self-interest? Yes, there might be an issue of privacy (a concern of all who are subject to disclosure rules). But weighed against the gravity of the decisions being made and the importance of maintaining confidence in the court as an institution, we need to err on the side of disclosure and ethical behavior.