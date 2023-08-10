Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Ron DeSantis is scuttling crabwise toward the truth. Speaking on Aug. 4 about Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the Florida governor said, “All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true.” In an interview two days later, he said of Trump, “Of course he lost.”

Reporters correctly described these remarks as the clearest ones DeSantis has made about the subject. But he still left some murk. DeSantis explained that what he meant by saying Trump lost is that Joe Biden took the oath of office in January 2021. That leaves open the possibility that Biden stole the election.

Here’s what DeSantis still hasn’t said: The votes in the 2020 election were legally cast and accurately counted, and Biden won more of them, both nationally and in the key states. Trump is either lying or deluded when he says otherwise.

Chris Christie keeps telling these truths. But he’s the only major candidate for the GOP presidential nomination who is forcefully pressing this case on a regular basis. Even Mike Pence, who has lately been touting how he bravely resisted pressure from Trump to reject valid electoral votes, does not dwell on Trump’s losing. The others — including Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott as well as DeSantis — are avoiding such harsh realities.

Some of those Republicans hope to be Trump’s running mate or get a Cabinet job from him. But even those who are genuinely trying to defeat Trump are inhibited by polls showing most Republican voters do not accept the legitimacy of Biden’s 2020 victory. They know that candidates do not generally win the support of voters by challenging their beliefs.

But while the political risks of Christie’s approach are obvious, Trump’s other Republican rivals are also running risks by sidestepping the 2020 issue or equivocating about it.

Those rivals argue that they would have a better shot at winning in November 2024 than Trump would. If Trump won in 2020, though, this argument is absurd. It amounts to saying that they are more likely to win a presidential election than someone who has already done it twice in a row. Acquiescing in the myth of a stolen election undercuts everything they say about electability. More than that, it makes Trump a kind of incumbent. It cements his position as the leader of the party and casts his opponents as undermining the party.

A lot of Republicans want to avoid talking about the 2020 election by saying that the next election will be about the future. But this is a pathetic dodge. If the previous presidential election were stolen, or if it were an open question whether it was stolen, that would not be something voters or leaders could just “move on” from. It would have to be as central an issue as Trump is making it in his campaign.

Republican rivals can stand against Trump’s fictions about the 2020 election without blessing everything that happened during it. The once and future officials who in the last weeks of the 2020 campaign claimed, sans evidence, that the Hunter Biden laptop controversy was Russian disinformation disgraced themselves and should not be allowed to forget it. Doubtless some of the Republicans who deny that Joe Biden won legitimately have this type of unfairness in mind.

But it’s a mistake to mention such justified complaints in the same breath with Trump’s baseless claims about hacked voting machines and the like. The distortions about Hunter Biden’s laptop can’t possibly justify throwing out millions of legal votes, as Trump sought to do in courts, in state legislatures and in Congress. It remains true that he lost the vote and then pretended he had won a “landslide” anyway.

In 2021, a lot of Republican officeholders and strategists who wanted to have seen the last of Trump believed he would gradually lose support without their having to do anything. That belief implicitly rested on the assumption that Republican voters would shake off the stolen-election fantasy even when few prominent Republicans were contradicting it. That didn’t happen.