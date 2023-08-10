Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

I have some great news: Drugmakers might well have hit upon an important new medicine for cardiovascular disease, and it’s already approved for use. You’ve probably heard about Wegovy, a repurposed diabetes drug that the Food and Drug Administration recently said can be used for weight loss. In clinical trials, obese patients lost an average of 15 to 20 percent of their body weight in little over a year. This sparked a lot of interest in the drug and its relatives, including Ozempic and Mounjaro, in a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists. Along with obese patients, the rich and the professionally body-conscious have been snagging prescriptions to help them become a little, er, healthier.

And maybe that’s not a euphemism. Novo Nordisk, Wegovy’s manufacturer, just announced the results of a five-year study of the drug’s cardiovascular benefits in older overweight patients. It showed a roughly 20 percent reduction in the combined risk of “major adverse cardiovascular events” such as heart attacks and strokes. That’s comparable with the benefits of statins for people with high cholesterol.

Now for some bad news. Like all drugs, these have side effects, including a searing, persistent pain in the wallet: They list for $1,000 to $1,300 a month. Medicare and some private insurers have understandably resisted covering them for weight loss in non-diabetic patients. But it turns out these patients might be missing out on significant health benefits as well as the joy of slimmer-fit jeans.

This could be perversely good news for the Wegovy-curious. It’s hard enough for insurers to refuse to cover a drug — even a $1,000-a-month drug — that could help patients lose significant weight. It’s much harder to deny them a drug that could also significantly lower their risk of a heart attack or stroke.

But then, that’s bad news for employers and taxpayers. Buying these drugs for everyone who could benefit would take a lot of money, because more than 40 percent of Americans are obese, and obesity is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular problems.

The average premium for employer-provided health insurance in the United States is a hair under $8,000 for an individual. Every patient who takes one of these drugs at list price represents a loss at those numbers — and the more of them there are, the higher premiums will have to go. Not every patient who could benefit will seek a prescription, of course, and some will be deterred by the side effects. But the numbers are potentially daunting. And these drugs look to be lifetime medications; if you stop taking them, the weight often comes back. It’s reasonable to think the cardiovascular benefits might prove similarly fleeting.

Time for some good news again, however: At least some of the cost might be offset by savings from lower health expenses. Not all of it, by any means: By one estimate, excess costs associated with obesity average out at $1,861 per person per year, which is only a month or two worth of Ozempic. But every little bit helps.

Also, the exceedingly high cost of these weight-loss drugs is a temporary problem; Ozempic’s patent expires in December 2031. That’s nine years away but it’s not forever. Drugs such as Ozempic might never be as cheap as, say, generic antibiotics, but if drugmakers are retailing the stuff in Turkey for $95, they can probably lower the price a bit here.

Moreover, there’s a business argument that manufacturers should moderate prices even before the drug goes off patent.

I’m generally more sanguine about high drug prices than most columnists, because of the peculiar economics of drug development. Typically, most of the expense of producing a drug occurs during the development process; on average, it takes billions of dollars’ worth of failed attempts and clinical trials to bring just one blockbuster drug to market. The cost of producing the actual medicine is often comparatively trivial.

Once a drug has been approved, people understandably wish it would sell for something close to the cost of manufacture. But high prices cover the exorbitant development costs — and, more important, they give other companies a huge incentive to develop useful new drugs such as GLP-1 agonists.

Unfortunately, there are limits to how much incentive the system can provide. It seems unlikely that American taxpayers or employers will willingly buy a $12,000-a-year drug for the number of people who could potentially benefit.

Fortunately, an industry with minimal per-unit production costs can survive hefty price reductions if it brings them higher volume. Such price cuts would definitely benefit patients, and might also benefit Novo Nordisk’s bottom line. And this would certainly improve the company’s relationship with a public that has grown increasingly intolerant of unaffordable medicines.

If this sounds like a threat of regulatory expropriation, it is, and, to be clear, I’m not endorsing the idea, just observing that it is a growing reality for drug manufacturers. Even in the United States, pharma’s most profitable market, price controls are popular, and politicians are increasingly willing to deliver them, as witness recent steps to allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of some drugs.

