Former president Donald Trump, in the 2020 election, urged Georgia officials to “find” another 11,780 votes to tip the state for him. The U.S. women’s soccer team was eliminated Sunday from the World Cup. Trump, with whom star Megan Rapinoe declined to meet in 2019, gloated Sunday about the U.S. loss.

Whew. Now let me try to connect these dots.

The first point is the subject of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into Trump in Georgia, which is expected to yield an indictment any day now.

But columnist Jen Rubin worries that “indictment” might turn into “indictments” — a ballooning of the case that could rope in more than a dozen other figures and charges — thereby “undoing much of [Willis’s] good work and harming her own reputation.”

Jen advises: “Less is more.” She holds up as an example special counsel Jack Smith’s indictments, whose tailored charges have zeroed in on Trump and left conspirators to squirm and potentially cut deals.

Otherwise, a sprawling indictment that’s the “equivalent of a law school exercise,” Jen writes, will disappoint.

If Willis’s indictment is as much of a letdown as — pivot! — the U.S. women’s soccer team, at least fans can count on the spectacular, laser-focused recent performance of — keep pivoting! — global soccer star Lionel Messi, now playing for Miami’s professional team.

Contributing columnist León Krauze points out that Messi could have moseyed over to the States for an early retirement; instead, he’s delivering fireworks in “physics-defying fashion.”

He’s also delivering Major League Soccer something it has long pined for: respect.

Chaser: Author Macaela MacKenzie applauded how well U.S. Soccer now supports working moms. The rest of the country could learn a thing or two.

Judicial Overreach, Part 53,293

Adjectives do not usually fail columnist Ruth Marcus.

She has called prosecuting Trump “perilous,” and the Supreme Court’s end-of-term rhetoric “fiery” and “furious.”

But the latest ruling from Brantley Starr, a Trump-appointed district judge in Texas, is so “not even close to normal,” Ruth writes, that she’s not sure where in the thesaurus to turn.

The lead-up to the ruling is a bit twisty — though Ruth untwists it in her column — but the takeaway is very clear: Starr ordered lawyers for Southwest Airlines to attend a “religious liberty training” put on by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that believes gay people “will ultimately destroy our society.”

This reeducation-camp dictate, Ruth writes, is the sort of ruling we can expect from the flock of Trump-appointed judges who seem set on competing to engage in the greatest overreach.

But the fact that it’s unsurprising doesn’t make it any less awful. Ruth finds her descriptors eventually: “outrageous, unconstitutional and an abuse of judicial authority.”

Chaser: Filed under “More Judicial Outrage”: ProPublica’s new report on Justice Clarence Thomas’s 38 vacations on billionaires’ many dimes.

From Megan McArdle’s column arguing that these drugs could be revolutionary — if they can be made affordable.

Growing research shows that this class of medication really does help lower the risk of heart disease and stroke in addition to promoting weight loss, which could be good news for non-diabetic folks waiting for their insurer to cover one of the drugs. The more benefits, the harder to justify refusing to cover a drug.

But covering Wegovy and its cousins — which are bound to be popular — will likely lead to higher insurance premiums, Megan warns.

So what now? Lower the price of the drug itself? That has its difficulties, too, but Megan thinks she sees a path forward.

Chaser: Ruth Marcus lost 40 pounds on Ozempic. The process left her with more questions than answers.

More politics

On the right, it’s become conventional wisdom to avoid saying definitively that Trump lost in 2020. But unpack the logic a bit, as contributing columnist Ramesh Ponnuru does, and the dangers of not saying so appear dire, too.

Trump’s 2024 competitors argue that they have a better chance of winning than Trump does.

“If [they believe] Trump won in 2020, though,” Ramesh writes, “this argument is absurd. It amounts to saying that they are more likely to win a presidential election than someone who has already done it twice in a row.”

Besides, Ramesh wonders, who wants to wrestle with an incumbent? Better to wrestle with the truth.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

The pounds really drop

When you step onto the scale

With empty pockets

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!