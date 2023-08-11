Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The 2024 Republican presidential candidates are all over the map regarding today’s top international crisis: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But former president Donald Trump’s mix of pro-Putin misinformation and self-dealing is uniquely toxic, harming Ukraine’s war effort and undermining America’s national security, candidate Chris Christie told me. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight The former New Jersey governor has just returned from Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top advisers in Kyiv. Christie’s campaign trail detour might seem politically ill-advised, considering that polls show GOP voters are increasingly critical of U.S. aid to Ukraine. Some say Christie is trying to bolster his scant foreign policy credentials.

But he deserves credit for taking the time and risk to go there and assess the situation with his own eyes — something few Republican skeptics have been willing to do. Christie bore witness to mass graves in the town of Bucha and listened extensively to local officials and survivors. These interactions confirmed his conviction that the United States should increase aid to Ukraine to end the war sooner.

“When you look in their eyes, you can tell a lot about their resolve,” he said. “My job after going to Ukraine is to talk directly to the American people about what I saw and make the case.”

While Christie didn’t discuss Trump with Zelensky, the prospect of Trump’s return to office hangs over Ukraine like a sword of Damocles. Trump’s latest Ukraine rant included calling on all Republicans to withhold additional military aid until the U.S. government investigates the Biden family’s business dealings to Trump’s satisfaction. This is a twist on Trump’s previous attempts to use military aid to pressure Zelensky into investigating the Bidens — actions that earned Trump his first impeachment.

“We know the ridiculousness of connecting those two and the only reason he does it is because Donald Trump puts himself before anyone or anything,” Christie told me.

Given Trump’s recent promises to pressure Zelensky into a negotiation and his historic willingness to take the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it’s no wonder U.S. and European officials are worried that Putin sees no reason to make any Ukraine concessions before the 2024 election. Trump’s dangling of a softer approach is bolstering Putin’s confidence, according to Christie.

“I think Trump has definitely hurt the war effort in Ukraine by his rhetoric, which is encouraging to Putin,” he said. “I’m disheartened by it, but I’m not surprised by it.”

Christie pulled no punches criticizing the foreign policy acumen and views of several of his Ukraine-skeptic opponents. He called out flip-flopping by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who initially called the war a “territorial dispute” before being compelled to walk back his remarks. Christie also criticized entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has called Zelensky a “bully” and suggested that the Jewish president of Ukraine is somehow oppressing Jews there.

“I cannot understand what Governor DeSantis’s position is on Ukraine,” Christie said. “Vivek is Trump’s wingman. There’s no substance to what Vivek Ramaswamy is saying on this issue.”

To be fair, Ramaswamy and other Trump-like Republicans make one at least arguable point — that helping Ukraine is not a “vital” U.S. national security interest. Christie, along with former vice president Mike Pence, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and others, are trying to convince GOP voters it is. They argue, among other things, that resisting Russian aggression is crucial for deterring a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Some conservative voices maintain that dialing down U.S. support for Ukraine would free up resources needed to bolster Taiwan’s defense, but that idea is rejected by (among others) the Taiwanese themselves. Christie told me he thinks the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a “proxy war” between China and the West. He said he would have provided Ukraine with more weapons than President Biden did — and sooner.

“If we in fact stop Russia and their Chinese sponsors in Ukraine, I think it will send a very clear message to China about Taiwan,” he said. “If we cut and run, we are almost assuring that they will make a move on Taiwan.”

Biden has repeatedly said if China attacks during his presidency, he would deploy the U.S. military to help defend Taiwan. Christie told me he would do the same, assuming all other avenues for avoiding war had been exhausted.

“I would try to do everything I could to avoid it, but if it was unavoidable, I would do what needs to be done in terms of using the U.S. military against China,” he said.

To be sure, Christie’s chances of winning the Republican primary, much less the presidency, are slim. But his foreign policy stance is still shared by most GOP leaders in Congress, despite Trump’s takeover of the party. They, like Christie, think Biden should be criticized for doing too little on Ukraine, not for doing too much.