Not long ago, Republicans made their opponents live in fear of ballot initiatives, mobilizing public anger to achieve political victories for the right. In 2004, President George W. Bush’s reelection was aided by the passage of initiatives banning same-sex marriage in 11 states. California’s anti-tax Proposition 13 in 1978 was exported to many states, where it kept government small and taxes low.

But now, the ballot initiative is one of the most vital tools liberals have to force change. The emphatic defeat of a Republican effort in Ohio to require supermajorities to pass ballot initiatives (an attempt to head off an abortion rights initiative in November) is only the latest example of this sea change. It’s also a harbinger of more to come from both sides: Democrats will try to put policy issues on the ballot, and Republicans will work to make that harder.

Ballot measures have a complicated history. At the country’s founding, James Madison warned against the unruly mob being allowed to make policy decisions; it’s why we elect representatives to do so on our behalf. But in the Progressive Era, worries about moneyed interests capturing government created the impetus to let voters weigh in on policy questions directly. South Dakota was the first state to adopt voter initiatives in 1898, and many states followed over the next two decades. Though skepticism of referendums remains, 26 states and D.C. now allow some kind of popular vote on policy.

Conservatives and their allies do still mount initiative campaigns; next year, California will hold measures sponsored by the fast-food industry, the oil industry and the real estate industry. But lately, liberals have had more and more success — even in conservative states — making policy gains at the ballot box that they can’t achieve in state legislatures.

For example, liberals have piled up victories on many other issues over the past two decades. These have included passage of more than two dozen minimum-wage increases, 33 measures legalizing marijuana and seven expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Many of these have been in red states.

Craig Burnett, a political scientist at Hofstra University, points to a central factor driving these initiatives: one-party control of state government. Legislatures are divided between parties in only two states, Pennsylvania and Virginia. When a party has complete control, it often moves away from the center of its electorate. “The direct initiative is a viable way to push the legislature back toward the median voter,” Burnett says.

Because Republicans have control in more states (28) than Democrats and have been moving ever further to the right, pushing back to the center means passing liberal initiatives. That helps explain the remarkable run of success that Democrats have had.

In response, Republicans have moved aggressively over the past few years to limit the initiative process, proposing higher hurdles to get initiatives on the ballot in the first place, and supermajority requirements such as the one Ohio voters rejected.

As one Republican legislator in South Dakota said when explaining his party’s efforts to complicate the initiative process, “We started out as a republic.” He then candidly added: “Sadly, we’re tending in the direction of a democracy.”

Democracy is precisely the danger Republicans see, which is why they are seeking to limit ballot access. The purpose is to solidify power so it is immune from democratic accountability. “We should expect both more liberal policies appearing on the ballot,” Burnett told me, “and conservative legislatures looking to restrict access to it.”

In some closely divided states, Republicans seized control and gerrymandered state legislative districts so comprehensively that Democrats have essentially no chance to ever win, no matter what voters want. Some of those states, including Wisconsin and North Carolina, don’t allow ballot initiatives.

Republicans in such legislatures are free to pursue any policy agenda they like without fear that the voters might pull them back. Add in the electoral college, the Senate (which dramatically over-represents Republicans) and an activist Supreme Court, and you have a comprehensive system of minority rule.

Since the court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, the GOP’s fear of democracy has only intensified. That’s not just because the ruling was so unpopular, but also because it was an extraordinary expression of minority rule: It was decided by a right-wing majority appointed by Republican presidents who lost the popular vote and then confirmed by a malapportioned Senate.

There are valid reasons to be suspicious of the ballot-initiative process. Policymaking can be complicated, and voters are not always wise and thoughtful when asked their preferences. The public elects representatives to make policy on its behalf, and with good reason: People don’t have the time, attention or expertise to consider every policy issue.