“If you go after me, I’m coming after you.” Loyalists of former president Donald Trump have rushed to play down that message, posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, as the very definition of political speech — nothing more than a response to groups opposed to his presidential campaign. We have been here before. The country ignores such threats at its peril. History teaches that when Trump cloaks himself in martyrdom and political victimhood, bad things — violent, ugly and bloody — can happen.

Remember the Trump-inspired insurrection and assault on the Capitol? Recall Trump exhorting the Jan. 6, 2021, crowd to stop what he falsely described as an unlawful congressional transfer of power to president-elect Joe Biden? “We fight like hell,” he said. “And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Remember Trump directing his adoring MAGA fans to head to the Capitol, leaving them to believe that he was going with them and telling them to give Republicans in Congress “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country”?

Rid yourselves of any thought that only a handful of extremists were on hand to be goaded by Trump into behaving dangerously. Let’s do some stocktaking, courtesy of the U.S. Justice Department:

Some 140 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol — about 80 from the Capitol force and about 60 from the D.C. police.

About 370 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. That includes about 110 charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

Roughly 630 people have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, including some 200 to felonies and about 430 to misdemeanors.

A total of 110 people have been found guilty at contested trials, including three in the D.C. Superior Court.

About 600 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences.

Let’s be clear: Jan. 6 was a call to arms. And Trump’s people responded by the hundreds.

So when Trump, on Aug. 3, the day he pleaded not guilty to charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election, resorts to self-pity — “It’s a very sad thing to see it. When you look at what’s happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America” — America should consider itself on notice.

And when Trump, at a South Carolina Republican fundraiser on Aug. 5, returns to casting himself as a martyr — “Every time the radical-left Democrats do this and the Marxist, Communist fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor, because I’m being indicted for you” — I suggest it’s time to mount the barricades.

Do you think it was pure coincidence that Trump’s “If you go after me, I’m coming after you” threat came one day after he was arraigned in federal court in Washington?

Trump’s rhetoric cultivates anger and resentment. It is rhetoric that mercilessly attacks and seeks to intimidate, whether it’s directed at prosecutors, witnesses and judges, or is aimed at poisoning a jury pool. Political speech? It’s the same cynical calculation that stoked the angry mob to storm the Capitol.

The people in that mob were determined to keep Trump in power. Might there be others equally fixated on impairing or obstructing trials set to begin against Trump in court?

Let’s not repeat the mistakes of Jan. 6. Get on high alert now. Double security around the courts. Take seriously any threats against special counsel Jack Smith and U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan (who on Friday warned Trump not to say things that put the safety of witnesses in the case at risk — we’ll see how that goes).

The same applies to courts and prosecutors in New York and Georgia.

Yes, this is our nation’s capital. Don’t forget that Trump’s rabid supporters came to town and left in their wake more than 100 assaulted police officers and nearly $3 million in damage.