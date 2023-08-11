Share Comment on this story Comment

The Sugarloaf overlay, remanded to the Frederick County Planning Commission last year, will soon be back in front of the Frederick County Council for consideration. Proponents are attempting to persuade the county to approve the overlay over the more than 19,000 acres of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. The overlay is development-restrictive and creates covenants like those of homeowners associations. Most who have testified for or against the overlay recognize the importance of protecting and preserving the area. The disagreement lies in how that would be accomplished.

At a recent Planning Commission public hearing, testimony by opponents emphasized that, under current zoning regulations, property owners helped to defeat efforts to develop a commercial gun range, build a megachurch and install an electric power line.

The concern of the Frederick County Association of Realtors (FCAR) is twofold. The first has been ongoing since the overlay was initially considered. When the Planning Commission began renewed deliberations, Commission Chair Craig Hicks said he would attempt to contact a representative of Stronghold (the owner of Sugarloaf Mountain) to determine its position regarding the overlay. This was repeated at a subsequent meeting and does not appear to be resolved. FCAR is concerned that Stronghold will close a valuable recreational resource if the overlay is imposed on its 3,000 acres.

More important, a May 6, 2022, letter from the Maryland Department of Commerce to the Maryland Department of Planning said: “Commerce would like to point out that the current Livable Frederick plan designates the area around Urbana and the area around Exit 26 as ‘primary growth areas’ and also notes that two future I-270 interchanges are planned for the area, one to the north and one to the south of Exit 26. Highway investments of this type have historically attracted commercial development and increased land values in the immediate area of the investment. The Overlay would place significant controls on any new commercial development that would like to take advantage of new highway infrastructure investments in the Overlay area. … Another important economic cluster tracked by Commerce is Tourism. Commerce recognizes that the Sugarloaf area is an important part of the State’s tourism and outdoor recreation sectors, and understands that there must be balance between ensuring that the region has sufficient land for future development while simultaneously protecting its natural assets. The recent creation of the State’s Office of Outdoor Recreation in the Department of Natural Resources reflects the importance of this sector to the State’s economy.”

Though it’s not said directly, FCAR thinks the state is implying that these two considerations could influence decisions regarding the timing of improvements to Interstate 270 from Clarksburg north to Frederick.

The County Council will have to make the decision whether to impose the overlay and protect 19,000 acres that have seen little development at the risk of closing Sugarloaf Mountain to the public and further delaying the state’s scheduling of improvements to I-270.

Hugh Gordon, Frederick