The Democratic Party is suing to stop a ballot initiative that would allow 80,000 D.C. registered voters to participate in D.C. primaries. Is this the same party that waxed lyrical about the equities of enfranchising noncitizens who happen to be in D.C. for 30 days?

The cynicism of the party, which likes to portray itself as the guardian of our democratic values, is unparalleled. Its claim that ranked-choice voting and open primaries would be confusing for voters east of the river is insulting. Its opposition to the ballot initiative is nothing more than a transparent attempt to maintain an iron grip on who gets to participate in D.C. politics.