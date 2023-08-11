Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding the July 31 Morning Mix article “Judge blasts New York’s bail overhaul ‘mess’ — by quoting Grateful Dead”; As reforms get watered down and revised repeatedly, they become more convoluted and difficult to interpret. An easy solution to the problem raised by Bronx Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Zimmerman would have been to leave the 2019 New York bail law alone in the first place.

The original 2019 law and current statutes provide options for judges to release someone with conditions or remand them for “qualifying offenses,” which was an option available to Judge Zimmerman for the case highlighted in the article. And because New York has one of the most studied and evaluated bail reforms in the country, the findings on the effects of that law are unambiguous: taxpayers save money, fewer people are unnecessarily incarcerated, and people return to court and stay out of trouble at the same rates as they did before the law went into effect.

Bail reform has been extremely successful — not only in New York but also in jurisdictions across the United States. Pretrial systems that do not rely on money bail are safer and represent a pathway toward a progressive society that Americans overwhelmingly prefer: one in which incarceration is a last resort. The Bail Project’s work also makes clear how unnecessary cash bail is — with none of their own money on the line, our clients return to court more than 90 percent of the time. It’s time we come together and focus on what matters, and that’s taking cash out of the pretrial system.

Erin George, Philadelphia