I read with dismay the Aug. 1 Metro article on the overhaul planned for Pennsylvania Avenue, “ Agencies agree on vision for Pennsylvania Ave. overhaul .” Pennsylvania Avenue is an iconic street in this city: the street of many parades, from presidents to the loathsome KKK. It offers a dramatic view of the Capitol. Why try to fix what isn’t broken?

The article stated that this plan “is consistent with the District’s efforts to ‘reimagine’ downtown.” Why try to reimagine a classic and iconic street that is so involved with the city’s history? There are plenty of less famous streets for urban engineers to “fix” for the city. Why not North Capitol Street, K Street, New York Avenue? I’m sure readers know of other streets worthy of the National Capital Planning Commission’s urban magic.