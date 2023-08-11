Share Comment on this story Comment

Voters can get easily sidetracked, especially when one party is devoted to creating fake scandals and loony conspiracies. Infuriated by right-wing outlets’ determination to rationalize and minimize the conduct of defeated and thrice-indicted former president Donald Trump? Exasperated by the wholly dishonest effort to create a Hunter Biden story where none exists? You are not alone. (If it is of any comfort, the Greek chorus of delusional right-wingers only makes the GOP more likely to nominate a thoroughly unelectable presidential candidate.)

This week’s newsletter should help provide some perspective on the state of the country and the 2024 race. I’ll also pick the distinguished people of the week and share my experience at a new D.C. museum.

What caught my eye

The economy is solid even as Fitch drops a stitch. Bloomberg columnist Tyler Cowen’s headline said it all: “The U.S. Economy Is Great. Stop Worrying About It.” Despite the utterly perplexing decision by the Fitch credit-rating entity to downgrade the United States’ bond rating (a move greeted with sharp criticism from economic experts, forecasters and informed investors), the U.S. economy remains remarkably robust.

Advertisement

“The latest employment report from the Labor Department shows job growth held steady last month, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve may be able to curb inflation without triggering a sharp jump in unemployment,” NPR reported. “U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July. While job growth has moderated, it hasn’t come close to stalling, even after the Fed raised interest rates to the highest level in 22 years.” The result: Unemployment is down to 3.5 percent with “the share of people in their prime working years (ages 25-54) who are in the labor force is growing.” And wage growth continued to outstrip inflation.

Follow this author Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

Whether you credit the Biden administration, the Federal Reserve or the resilience of American capitalism, the results should quiet recession hysterics. When it comes to the economy, Republicans certainly have little to complain about — which is why they have reverted to 24/7 scandal-mongering. Didn’t they promise a tax plan? Haven’t seen it. For now, their main “contribution” to economic policy is to plot a government shutdown in October.

If the economy historically has been the main concern for voters, a comparison of the Biden economy and the mess he inherited will redound to Democrats’ benefit in 2024.

Advertisement

Even if Republicans have no spine, the rest of us have common sense: “It’s like we’ve been taken over by a deranged, masochistic demolition squad.” A comment on MAGA Republican Party? No, that observation comes from respected Israeli journalist and author David Horovitz. His concern about Israel’s right-wing government focused on the government’s decision to prevent its high court from striking down actions that don’t meet “reasonableness” Horovitz appealed to the less extreme members of the government coalition: “If they discovered some collective backbone, they might save the nation. They could start by partnering with the opposition to reverse the ‘reasonableness’ law.” (Thankfully, the high court itself will consider if the law is constitutional.)

Here in the United States, we’re sadly seeing the evaporation of any backbone within the Republican Party. Those presidential contenders with the temerity to denounce Trump (Will Hurd, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson and Mike Pence) collectively poll worse than the utterly hapless Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. This is a problem for the GOP. But it need not be a problem for the country as a whole. The fate of our democracy does not rest with GOP primary voters nor with right-wing pundits who provide fodder for them to continue their cultist devotion to Trump. (Do they not care they are sinking their party, or can they simply not help themselves?)

Former and anti-Trump Republicans, independents and Democrats have the chance to reject the most offensive, dangerous and dishonest character ever to inhabit the Oval Office. Decent people outside the MAGA cult can read the latest indictment and agree that Trump is utterly unfit to hold power. Call me a wide-eyed optimist, but somehow I don’t think there are more people since 2020 (three indictments later), who will say, “Yes! That’s just the guy to lead our country.”

Advertisement

The latest indictment illuminates the key question: Do we put back in power someone who is a clear and present danger to the republic, as Judge J. Michael Luttig described in congressional testimony? I’m confident a broad swath of voters will seize the rare opportunity to repudiate and convincingly defeat the enemies of democracy, decency and truth.

A word of caution to my colleagues in the media: Bad-faith arguments from Trump and his lawyers should not be characterized as legitimate “defenses” or “grounds” for acquittal. It would be the height of false balance to treat arguments meant to bamboozle the base as real legal arguments. The media’s obligation is to explain the trial proceedings accurately. The media is obligated to point out that certain arguments are bunk, likely part of his scheme to delay trial. Anything less would enable Trump to again pull the wool over voters’ eyes and eviscerate our democracy.

Distinguished people of the week

Advertisement

The message to MAGA Republicans should be clear, thanks to the hard work of all these groups: Don’t mess with democracy and don’t mess with women’s reproductive rights.

Something different

I cannot recommend more strongly a visit to the new Capital Jewish Museum. In addition to the traveling “Notorious RBG” exhibit (an outstanding accounting of the Supreme Court justice’s life and constitutional contributions), its permanent exhibits provide ample insight into Washington’s Jewish community and issues such as residential housing discrimination, D.C. home rule, White flight and political activism in the 20th and 21st centuries. The original 1876 Adas Israel synagogue, among the oldest synagogues in the country, has been transported to the museum at 575 Third Street NW in Washington. A helpful audio presentation describes its consecration ceremony (with President Ulysses S. Grant in attendance — for all three hours, no less) and the Jewish community of the late 19th century.

Advertisement

The ground floor contains a chronological history of Jewish Washington (with ample information about the waxing and waning African American population). Upstairs are displays dedicated to famous Jewish residents and causes in which Jews played a significant role (e.g., Soviet Jews, abortion, voting rights). Throughout, the museum combines copious reading material with engaging visual displays. An interactive D.C. map showing the current and past locations of Jewish institutions, buildings and retail utterly absorbed me.

D.C. is home to the Smithsonian Institution and other museums that address America as a whole. In drilling down on Jews in D.C., the Capital Jewish Museum not only provides new and intriguing information specific to Jewish life here but also helps document the urban history of the District more generally. (D.C. could use a larger museum beyond the D.C. History Center devoted entirely to the city’s history in all its complexity.)

Do visit, and leave more time than you think you’ll need. If the museum continues to grow and hosts events of interest to the Jewish and larger DMV community, it will be fine addition to the cultural life of D.C.

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A, or submit a question for the next one.

Advertisement

Guest: Why did Republicans seek the referendum in Ohio in the first place? What dynamic keeps Republicans aggressively trying to eliminate abortion when their own voters by large percentages support keeping care available? Can you help make sense of this?

Jennifer Rubin: They are driven by right-wing media and activist groups that play a major role in fundraising and elections. They are also deathly afraid of their base and of primary challenges. This dynamic is one of the strongest factors in Democrats’ favor and hence in the survival of our democracy.