Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers' grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week's Free for All letters.

The plethora of Barbie articles has really started to make me wonder about keeping my subscription. The worst one was the July 21 Style article "We all dress like Barbie now!" That is ridiculous and inane.

I know no one who dresses like Barbie. Get real. Those ugly red shoes? We are not all Barbie girls in a Barbie world just because someone says we are. Please devote less attention to Barbie and more attention to serious journalism.

Clare Townes, Austin

Unite in honoring due credit

The Aug. 3 Retropolis column, “Was disability the father of Founder’s empathy?,” left the impression that Gouverneur Morris was the Founding Father who came up with the name “United States of America.”

In fact, according to the New York Historical Society, the first time the name “United States of America” was ever written was in a letter from Stephen Moylan to Joseph Reed on Jan. 2, 1776. Moylan was an aide to Gen. George Washington and remains an unheralded and forgotten key figure from the Revolutionary War period. Though it is unlikely that Moylan would use that term in a letter without the knowledge that his superior had used it himself, it nevertheless remains that this letter was the first known time that the phrase “United States of America” was used.

Tim Gillespie, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Was his religion relevant?

The Aug. 3 obituary for Bo Goldman, “Screenwriter with a humanistic touch,” stated that “his grandparents were Jewish emigrants from Eastern Europe.” What does his grandparents’ religion have to do with him or his biography? Nothing in the three-column obituary referred to any experience or influence by Jewish grandparents in his life or work. None of his films have Jewish themes or subjects.

Rarely in other obituaries do you include the deceased’s religion — but you usually those who happen to be Jewish. Often this is mentioned in obituaries of those involved in finance or the entertainment industry, as if being Jewish is a requirement to succeed in those professions. Does it matter? Of course not.

Glenn Easton, Chevy Chase

Balancing act

Zakaria’s op-ed on China gave me, a moderate Republican, a breather. Would The Post please make Marc A. Thiessen a regular by replacing one of the liberals to add some balance?

Rick Heald, Potomac

Oh, now we get it

The July 22 Free For All reactions to Ellis Rosen’s June 26 “inside of a car” cartoon, “A cartoon in a cartoon graveyard,” were misplaced.

I originally shared that impression: that it was a “gag” cartoon and was oddly out of place on the editorial page. Then it was pointed out to me that it was a commentary on abortion — that men are making wholesale and widespread laws on the procedure without knowing the first thing about female anatomy or the pains and frustrations experienced throughout the entire political ordeal.

When the cartoon is viewed in that frame of mind, one’s reaction is more outrage than puzzlement. Rosen actually nailed it, but we didn’t notice it.

Alan Peterson, Williamsburg, Va.

We weren’t a one-stop info shop

The July 28 front-page article “A start-up for struggling cities goes bust” was full of personal stories about the impact of Bitwise Industries’ demise, yet it omitted the most basic and important information about the company. Namely, what technology was Bitwise involved in? What exactly did Bitwise do?

Coding and training were mentioned, but was that it?

Only by going to the internet did I learn that Bitwise helped underserved cities build websites and mobile apps for city services. It’s a shame I had to go outside the article to understand why Bitwise was so important to Fresno, Calif., and its residents.

J. Todd Sahlroot, Ellicott City

It doesn’t matter who deserves it

The July 29 front-page article “Millions lose their Medicaid coverage” noted that a woman received a notice telling her “she needed to prove that she and her husband still deserved Medicaid.”

How do people prove they “deserve” Medicaid? I thought they qualified based on income.

Maureen Pelosi, Olney

Thank you for the adventures, Pee-wee

Thanks to The Post for the tributes to Paul Reubens, including the Aug. 1 obituary “Comedian who created and portrayed Pee-wee Herman” and Hank Stuever’s Aug. 1 Style appreciation, “Pee-wee’s outsize absurdity.”

My daughter bought us tickets to his performance at the Lincoln Theatre three years ago. I had assumed it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now I wonder whether it was because of his illness.

Reubens, best known for his Pee-wee Herman character, was loved in the Black community not only for his zaniness and attitude but also, I think, because he was instrumental to the careers of S. Epatha Merkerson of “Law & Order” fame, William Marshall, the “Black Laurence Olivier” (pre-“Blacula”), and, of course, the great Laurence Fishburne, jerry curls and all.

As my former students would say, I love me some Pee-wee.

Peggy M. Spates, Hyattsville

Look to the history books

The Aug. 2 front-page article “U.S. halts security cooperation with Niger as Europeans start evacuating” said Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum “took office in 2021 in the first democratic transfer of power since Niger’s independence from France in 1960.”

Mahamane Ousmane, Niger’s fourth president, assumed power on April 16, 1993, after winning a democratic election in March of that year. His predecessor, Ali Saibou, had been appointed by a military council formed after the death of Seyni Kountché. After Ousmane was elected, Saibou peacefully left office and retired to his village. Power was transferred through the process of a free and fair election.

Ousmane was overthrown in the military coup of Jan. 27, 1996. Because he had been elected in a free and fair election in 1993, U.S. law required us to terminate our assistance programs to Niger. Except for the presence of the Peace Corps, economic assistance to Niger was terminated in an orderly fashion over the next two years. After President Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara (leader of the 1996 coup) was assassinated in 1999, a military council led by Major Daouda Malam Wanké assumed control, promising free and fair elections. (“This time we are going to do it right,” Wanké told me in my first meeting with him, alluding to Baré’s failure to follow through on his promise of honest elections.) They did. A fair election was held in late 1999, the two top candidates had a runoff, and Wanké and his military colleagues peacefully handed over power to Mamadou Tandja, the victorious candidate in a free and fair election. In 2011, Mahamadou Issoufou won the presidency in a run-off. So there have actually been four successful, peaceful accessions to office by candidates in free and fair presidential elections in Niger: 1993, 1999, 2011 and 2021.

Have there been other coups? Yes: 1974, 1996, 1999 and 2010. It’s worth noting that the coups of 1999 and 2010 were undertaken with the aim of restoring a democratic election process. Those attempts were successful.

Charles O. Cecil, Alexandria

The writer was U.S. ambassador to Niger from 1996 to 1999.

Musicals don’t all have to be ‘Hamilton’

The musical “1776” is not a zero, as Daisy Maxwell declared in her July 29 Free for All letter. I saw “1776” when it opened in 1969. The music, the humor, the lyrics, the cast, the setting in “hot, humid, Philadelphia” and the portrayal of the Founding Fathers made it one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.

I understand Maxwell’s complaint that the revival does not satisfy her wish to be politically “empowered,” as she might have been had the show given voice to the seriousness of slavery and labeled Thomas Jefferson’s relationship with the enslaved Sally Hemings as “rape.” Some of today’s politicians want to “sanitize” the teaching of American history by suppressing the horrors of slavery and omitting Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan, so Maxwell’s deep concern is especially commendable now. But fixing that requires political action, not musical theater.

Indeed, “1776” was ahead of its time because it recognized the contradiction between the noble rhetoric and the immoral conduct that befouled the great aspirations of the Declaration of Independence. Without it, Maxwell’s recognition of today’s threat might well have died aborning.

George B. Driesen, Washington

Shall we go to Dark Star Park?

The Aug. 2 Metro article on Dark Star Park in Arlington, “Annual rite in Rosslyn casts a perfect shadow,” noted that the shadows of the spheres in the sculpture by Nancy Holt aligned perfectly with the metal ellipses on the ground underneath the spheres on Aug. 1, the anniversary of the day in 1860 that the land was originally acquired for the future neighborhood, but it did not explain the reason for the park’s name.

Aug. 1 is also the birthday of Jerry Garcia, lead guitarist for the Grateful Dead, one of whose signature songs is “Dark Star.” Born in 1938, Holt would have been about 30 when the song came out — not too old to be a Deadhead. Could this explain the park’s name?

Bill Burton, Reston

Expanding our vocabulary makes us feel ‘bougie’

Eliza Nellums’s detailed comments in her Aug. 3 Book World review of “Prom Mom” by Laura Lippman, “‘Prom Mom’ novel expands upon true tale of a killing,” quickly took me to the dictionary for not one but two never-before-heard words, which have now been added to my ever-growing vocabulary trove.

Unusual words are a fascinating find for me, and I can now add “bougie” and “porte-cocheres” to my list.

Carol Stutts, Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Rockin’ around the clock with baseball nostalgia

I appreciated the baseball nostalgia in the July 16 Sports article “The Cracker Jack Old Timers Classic was a wrinkle in time,” which discussed the 1982 Cracker Jack Old Timers Classic. The following year, on July 18, 1983, I attended the second annual Old Timers Baseball Classic with my two sons, Jeffrey and Scott. Many of my childhood heroes were there for the grand show.

The article gave Luke Appling’s nickname, Old Aches and Pains, which reminded me that he was always teased about his age. During one lull in that 1983 game, someone placed a rocking chair on the field just outside the American League dugout, and Appling just sat in that chair and rocked away — to the delight of the crowd!

Joe Haugh, Ashburn

Write for old D.C.

The banner headline across the top of the July 21 Sports section front was a classic. With the stirring phrase “Light for old D.C.,” Washington football fans of a certain age could both revel in the long-awaited sale of the region’s National Football League franchise to new ownership and recall singing “Fight for old D.C.” during the glory days — five Super Bowl appearances and three wins between 1973 and 1992.

Brilliantly done, Post sports staff.