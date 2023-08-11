Share Comment on this story Comment

The Aug. 6 front-page article “Her family fled slavery here. Could she keep the bond?” was both an early-morning jolt and a rewarding read. Kudos to Stephanie Gilbert’s exhaustive and tenacious research and coherently documented history of her enslaved ancestors. Their trajectories over time are brought to life by her history. That’s the great news.

The not-so-great news is that this “history” still does not make it into school curriculums, the textbooks or teaching levels at any grade. If we taught American history akin to Ms. Gilbert’s treatment of vital records, we’d be educating students to appreciate our history and live their lives to make for a better world. The missed opportunities are as thick as history books used to be.

Gil Narro Garcia, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

I was deeply moved by Stephanie Gilbert’s story of losing access to a property tied to her family’s history. Though I appreciated that this piece explored how Black Americans continue to be dispossessed by the legacies of slavery, I was disappointed by its framing and how it ended. The article implied that the new owner of the Richland Farm property, Jungsun Kim, who is Asian, was dismissive of Ms. Gilbert’s request to spend time at the home because she did not feel obligated — as an immigrant — to honor the painful history of slavery.

Advertisement

As a first-generation Asian immigrant, I read this to suggest that this individual’s status as an Asian and as an immigrant is the reason Ms. Gilbert can no longer connect with her ancestors, rather than pointing readers back to the actual culprit: Whiteness. This framing evoked a certain scapegoating of the “other” that overlaps with notions of “yellow peril” and fears of an Asian invasion. The biggest issue is not that Ms. Kim is denying access to the property — it’s that the White men of history enslaved Ms. Gilbert’s ancestors and denied subsequent generations of Americans true access to full justice.

Asian Americans do have a troubled history of anti-Blackness, but we are working diligently to overcome those old, harmful biases. We look to Yuri Kochiyama and Malcolm X to build up cross-solidarities with the Black community. Asian Americans have been advocated for and protected by our Black friends, family and neighbors during the recent years of anti-Asian hatred and violence. Many of us reject the “model minority” myth and stand alongside Black, Hispanic, Latinx and Indigenous Americans in pushing back against the recent overturning of affirmative action. This is our history, too.