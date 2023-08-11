The maps accompanying Brady Africk’s Aug. 3 Thursday Opinion column, “ Ukraine maps show the price of allies’ hesitation ,” showed the enormous growth of Russian defenses in occupied Ukraine since September, when Ukraine requested Western tanks. Mr. Africk suggested that Western vacillation in meeting Ukraine’s requests for tanks, cluster munition and long-range missiles allowed Russia to increase its fortifications and prolong the war. Mr. Africk would presumably grant Ukrainian requests immediately, regardless of the cost, the likely Russian reaction, the state of Western inventories, international law, the need to train Ukrainian forces on the new weapons and the logistics tail needed to support complex systems. Should we allow Ukraine to pick weapons from Western nations at will? That sounds like the “blank check” that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is unwilling to provide. What if Ukraine asks for tactical nuclear weapons? Or NATO troops?

It is not clear that earlier arrival of these weapons would have enabled Ukraine to clear the Russians out before they enhanced their fortifications. Ukraine made impressive gains around Kharkiv in the fall, and the Russians deliberately shortened their lines by withdrawing across the Dnieper at Kherson, but the front has changed little since then. The mud and snow of a Ukrainian winter make large advances unlikely during that season. No single miracle weapon will ensure victory. To push the Russians out, Ukraine would need to advance against the strong defenses of a numerically superior foe without air superiority. As the Russians learned when they attacked Ukraine, defense is easier than offense.