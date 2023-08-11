The excellent Aug. 7 editorial “The kleptocracy strikes back” decried the imprisonment of Azerbaijani economist Gubad Ibadoghlu. This illegal action of the Baku regime angers me on two levels. First, his arrest deprived him of his human rights and caused physical harm to him and his wife. Second, this incident is part of a decades-long pattern of oppression against anyone who expresses their basic right to criticize the autocratic kleptocracy that rules Azerbaijan. Invent “crimes” (in this case, currency fraud) against political opponents; violently arrest the “criminal”; abuse and intimidate innocent family members; deny legal representation and contact; and detain the accused under horrible jail conditions, including torture.