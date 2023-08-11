The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The U.S. women’s soccer team did us proud

August 11, 2023 at 4:19 p.m. EDT
Sophia Smith, left, of the United States, and Jonna Andersson of Sweden battle for the ball during their World Cup soccer match on Aug. 6. (Hannah Mckay/Rueters)

Regarding the Aug. 7 Sports article “U.S. makes an early World Cup exit, falling to Sweden in shootout stunner”:

I am so proud of our U.S. women at the World Cup. I am an 86-year-old former Olympic Development swimming coach and American football player and coach. My younger son, now in his mid-50s, introduced me to soccer, which he played at the amateur and semi-pro levels.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Our women gave us a beautiful game against Sweden, although earlier in the World Cup they played listlessly and not up to their standard or our expectations.

We must turn to what the U.S. women’s national team has meant to American and global soccer. For more than 20 years, it has showed the world how to play and win. It led the rest of the world in improving the game and players and the conditions for soccer success. Other countries took the challenge and are now rising to the USWNT’s standards.

Now, I’m looking forward to women’s soccer in the Olympics next year.

Steven C. Van Voorhees, Richmond

Loading...