I can explain why legacies are important to their universities. Most students who are accepted by a university graduate in due time and go on their way, never to be seen or heard from again. Legacies are the graduates who attend football weekends, are active in their alumni clubs and, when called upon, are active fundraisers. Most universities are not as well endowed as Harvard and, from time to time, must raise extra funds. This is why the universities need legacies.