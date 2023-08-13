First, I’m a Virginia resident and do not have school-age children, so it would seem I don’t have a “dog in this fight.” Nonetheless, the last thing we should do is reduce funding for public schools. I understand that parents want to have the best education for their children and think they can’t get it at what they see as unsafe, unruly, low-achieving public schools. Could that be because public schools do not have the resources to provide a quality education and safe environment?