I read with dismay in the Aug. 8 Metro article “GOP seeks to boost vouchers, cut D.C. public school funding” that House Republicans want to reduce federal funding for D.C.’s public school system for the benefit of higher funding for the private school voucher program.
Many of our social problems are rooted in not providing our children with a proper education. An adequate, sustained investment in our public schools will yield many benefits. As a minimum, our public schools — all of them — should have fully qualified and trained teachers and administrators and resources so that they can provide a quality and safe education. If we made a larger investment in education (and all that goes with that) starting from kindergarten, we might see a drop in crime.
Let’s not give up on public schools but, rather infuse new life into this basic right.
Hugh McGee Sr., Annandale