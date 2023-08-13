The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Cutting funding to D.C. Public Schools can only make things worse

August 13, 2023 at 5:35 p.m. EDT
D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee speaks at an Aug. 29, 2022, news conference on the first day of classes at School Within School in D.C. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)

I read with dismay in the Aug. 8 Metro article “GOP seeks to boost vouchers, cut D.C. public school funding” that House Republicans want to reduce federal funding for D.C.’s public school system for the benefit of higher funding for the private school voucher program.

First, I’m a Virginia resident and do not have school-age children, so it would seem I don’t have a “dog in this fight.” Nonetheless, the last thing we should do is reduce funding for public schools. I understand that parents want to have the best education for their children and think they can’t get it at what they see as unsafe, unruly, low-achieving public schools. Could that be because public schools do not have the resources to provide a quality education and safe environment?

Many of our social problems are rooted in not providing our children with a proper education. An adequate, sustained investment in our public schools will yield many benefits. As a minimum, our public schools — all of them — should have fully qualified and trained teachers and administrators and resources so that they can provide a quality and safe education. If we made a larger investment in education (and all that goes with that) starting from kindergarten, we might see a drop in crime.

Let’s not give up on public schools but, rather infuse new life into this basic right.

Hugh McGee Sr., Annandale

