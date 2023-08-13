Share Comment on this story Comment

The Aug. 8 editorial on returning to the workplace, “At last,” was one-sided. Leaders and managers have a lot more to do in bringing federal staff back to the workplace than just bringing staff back. Leaders and managers need to make it a better workplace than before, such as no more firing-squad Monday 8 a.m. meetings, no more passes for bad managerial behavior, better resources for getting the job done, meaningful and persistent collaboration between leaders and staff, and building cultures of learning.

Employees should come back to a truly new workplace if this is going to work and if government is going to work better. The Office of Personnel Management should publish some similar managerial return-to-work musts. Adam Grant’s book “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” is a good place to start.

Steve Ramp, Herndon

The editorial supporting government employees returning to the office ignored the unintended consequences. One is the brain drain of older employees who will exit in droves. Retirement is already attractive. Staying in the job is meaningful by providing experience-based support to younger staff. Rather, let’s put all these people on the highway who would rather not have to commute. Let’s make them waste their time, money and energy to contribute to climate change.

It’s not about filling buildings and increasing facetime. We showed through the pandemic we could manage. We need to redefine the workplace concept for a sustainable future. The Post will find itself on the wrong side of history.