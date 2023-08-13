The Aug. 6 Business articles “ TikTok’s latest aging effect reveals America’s obsession with youth ” and “ Aging of U.S. workforce will have far-reaching economic consequences ” painted a doom-and-gloom picture about aging in the United States. Whether focused on the possible negative economic impact or fear of growing old, neither discussed age as an asset.

We could learn a lot from the recent movie about Barbie, who escaped the fantasy of Barbie Land, where every Barbie and Ken were young and perfect, for the real world. Though our world wasn’t as ideal as she thought it would be, amid her agony she found herself sitting next to an old woman. She stared, most likely because she’d never seen an elder, and said, “You’re so beautiful.”