A graphic with the Aug. 8 news article “Poll: Most disapprove of how Biden handles climate change issues” said that “many Americans remain unaware of the ways the Inflation Reduction Act specifically responds to the climate crisis.” Nothing could be further from the truth regarding the tens of thousands of us — who decry with urgent specificity — the underhanded, Constitution-challenging gift it delivers to coal king Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).