Regarding Andrew Van Dam’s Aug. 13 Department of Data column, “Doctors in America make $350,000 a year on average. Why?”: My daughter is a surgical resident. Last year, her second year of the residency, she was paid about $70,000 plus benefits that included health care and a few weeks of vacation. She worked, as she does this year, 72 hours a week by her schedule, but it’s often longer. Surgeries and patient care are not always subservient to timecards. This comes to 3,744 hours of work per year, without the additional time, or $18.69 per hour. There is no overtime differential for the 32 hours of overtime or double or triple overtime for working a 24-hour shift or weekends. By comparison, a job currently advertised as an Amazon delivery driver close to where she works pays $19 per hour, plus overtime. Medical school required similar hours, though it did afford a bit more time off. My daughter has student debt of well more than $200,000. She will work like this for another three to eight years, depending on the specialist training she chooses, with incremental pay increases but not a decrease in hours.

Doctors’ dedication and willingness to work for a relatively low wage for years make them well deserving of any amount of money they earn during their careers.

Barry Myers, Pittsburgh

My daughter is a doctor. That was her dream. It cost us a fortune, and she put in nearly 15 years getting there. In the current system, I don’t fault her at all for what she will earn. But we have taken what should be a system of service to your country and to your fellow human beings and made it a capitalist enterprise. Importantly, that includes hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. What did we expect to happen?

These are industries that should exist not to maximize profits but to benefit humanity, and we have proved you can’t do both. It is time to change. I hope that someday my daughter leads that charge. That’s my dream.

Frank Pollack, Fairfax Station

I am a first-generation resident physician going into pediatric primary care. I attended a top medical school and am $200,000 in debt despite obtaining need-based financial aid. I do not write this to martyr myself. Andrew Van Dam simply did not address the existence of a doctor like me.

Mr. Van Dam focused on two factors driving trainees to enter lucrative subspecialties: debt and attending a prestigious medical school. He avoided medical school admissions themselves. A recent experiment showed that, tuition aside, when top institutions have their “pick of the litter,” they will recruit future subspecialists rather than future primary care doctors.

When NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine became uniformly tuition-free in 2018, it was marketed as freeing otherwise debt-ridden trainees to pursue primary care. On the contrary, this equality made admissions far less equitable. NYU matriculated the most competitive applicants with sky-high premed GPAs, MCAT scores and publications. As a result, the percentage of disadvantaged students dropped to 3 percent. In the first class to graduate debt-free, few students applied to family medicine residency, and NYU rose in the rankings.

So, how do we radically advance true equity in medical training? We need to target medical school donations to support low-income students and others who are underrepresented in medicine, and make medical education more equitable at every step of the way, including premed coursework and advising. It won’t be easy, but the fate of our country’s health truly depends on it.