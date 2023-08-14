Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Political unity? Keep dreaming.

The other day at the grocery store, a stranger and I got to talking, and they told me that, after reviewing new facts and reconsidering old evidence, they had recently changed their mind about former president Donald Trump.

Then the daikon radishes started square-dancing and the lemons all floated to the ceiling and I woke up.

As Gary Abernathy writes, changing anyone’s stance on Trump is a far-off dream.

Why? He says: “It’s as cathartic for one segment of the country to have Trump as an outlet for their contempt for what he represents as it is for another segment to have him as their avatar for all they hold dear.”

Still, he worries that the heap of indictments against Trump is driving the country even further apart. Mutual respect, care and love could help knit us back together, as always, but so could letting the country move out of the shadow of endless prosecution.

But, Gary knows, he probably won’t change your mind.

You know whose minds Republicans really aren’t changing? Black people’s, contributing columnist Ted Johnson writes. He argues that, despite the occasional trend story about African Americans leaving the Democratic Party en masse, the GOP just can’t seem to turn Black conservatives into Black Republicans.

The distinction there is key — and very interesting, especially to someone not in that community. “Being a Black Republican is stigmatized in a way that being a Black conservative is not,” Ted explains. “The former comes with a well-earned social penalty that the latter does not.”

Again: Why?

Ted recounts the conversation he’s had over and over again in Black spaces: Folks chuckle in “genuine amusement” at the GOP’s failures before diagnosing the issue: “The racism, though.”

If Republicans are ever going to make real inroads among Black people, Ted writes, that’s got to be the first thing to change.

Chaser: Jason Willick writes that the Jan. 6 indictment’s admission of Trump’s “right to lie” means the whole thing comes down to the fake-elector scheme. And that’s going to be messy.

Bring Austin Tice home

It’s the 11th anniversary of journalist Austin Tice’s abduction in Syria. His parents, Debra and Marc Tice, expected him to be home by now.

Or, they expected him to be home by this time last year, when they wrote as much in a wrenching op-ed. And, really, they expected him home long before that — before, as they write, the U.S. government failed again and again to make it happen.

They’ve heard the reasons. “Sadly,” they write, “these are just excuses.” They want their son back, a son whom their words turn from a name in a hashtag into a living, breathing person.

The Editorial Board, too, wrote last year that it’s time Syria’s regime release Tice. The demand is only truer now. “After so many years,” the board wrote then, “it couldn’t hurt to have a discussion with Syrian officials and ask: What do they have to gain by holding Mr. Tice for another day?”

Not long before his abduction, Austin Tice reported for The Post on the Syrian city of Yabrud, which had so far been spared occupation amid the country’s civil war.

The reporting bears out the bravery and spirit his parents would describe a decade later. And there’s an image in there that Austin uses to describe Yabrud. It’s fitting now to describe what he deserves, and what the U.S. government ought to do everything it can to ensure for him: “an oasis of calm.”

From fire scientist Jennifer Balch’s analysis of the blaze that devastated much of Maui — and of how ill-prepared the entire country is to fight a growing wildfire problem.

She explains that invasive species have pushed out more flame-resistant native plants to create instead a “continuous carpet of fine and very flammable fuel.” Worse, these nonnative plants spring back readily after a fire, increasing the likelihood of another. This is a huge problem on the mainland, too.

Balch gives an overview of other overlooked wildfire hazards — from the number of homes built near the sites of past disasters (more than 59 million of them!) to evacuation routes not suitable for future ones.

Chaser: Reporting from The Post chronicles how, as the government lagged on helping Maui, Native Hawaiians stepped up with mutual aid and daring rescues.

Less politics

Christine Emba’s essay last month on the masculinity crisis provided a solid set of ideas to help men find a way out of the wilderness. Men, as we so often do, had our own ideas, too.

These ideas, Christine says, were “unusually thoughtful.” As she collated the responses she received from male readers, she found that most hesitated to sketch out the ideal man. But the solutions the fellas tentatively offered eventually tracked along some common themes. Dads came up a lot, as did teachers, public figures and fictional characters. Christine’s follow-up examines those.

What’s perhaps most interesting, though, are the responses that rejected the idea of male exemplars altogether. Christine pulls together the best of that argument — then explains why she disagrees.

Smartest, fastest

