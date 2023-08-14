Share Comment on this story Comment

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D) told residents in January about his “four pillars.” While discussing his Pillar No. 1, prioritizing public safety and hopeful kids, he said, “Everyone in the District, no matter where they live, deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood, whether they are walking the dog, going to school, pumping gas, or shopping for groceries.”

I would like to extend an invitation to Mr. Schwalb to participate in a house swap for one month, during which time he would live in Ward 5 and experience firsthand the challenges faced by its residents — for example, being terrorized by droves of juveniles (some armed) who are roaming the streets in a stolen car or looking for one to steal, or are riding the Metro free looking for an opportunity to terrorize someone.

Mr. Schwalb has also suggested that the solution to this problem is to encourage juveniles to resolve conflicts by using their words. While he is in Ward 5, he will find multiple offenders to practice this solution with, 24/7. The caveat being that he will have to catch them first, and, without adequate police presence, I doubt that will happen.

The Restorative Justice Program in theory sounds great, but for this program to succeed, arrests need to happen. Prevention is better than a cure, and a stronger police presence will help reduce the number of juvenile criminals roaming the streets.

Mr. Schwalb, we do not need more pillars or empty promises. We need real solutions that will make our streets and neighborhoods safe again.

Bernie Brady, Washington

Courtland Milloy’s Aug. 9 Metro column about acting D.C. police Chief Pamela A. Smith calling on the whole community to fight crime together, “While you were sleeping, the acting D.C. police chief could not,” gave cause for hope. The crime crisis is present across the country. Juveniles are committing serious crimes — murder, carjackings, robbery and assault — and are frequently armed. The children committing these crimes are students.

Community engagement with law enforcement is essential, but we also must help young people become self-disciplined citizens. Public schools are the main socialization instrument in the United States. Reading below grade level, combined with being disruptive in class, is an indicator that the student is at risk of turning to criminal activity. Classroom teachers can teach, but they need school principals and administrators to take disruptive individuals out of the classroom and give them special assistance in reading and self-control. Helping young people while they are still in school is a necessary long-term commitment that will reduce crime in the future.