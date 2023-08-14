Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

“You are now 0 for 4 in merger trials,” a GOP congressman observed this month in a politically charged hearing with Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. The independent agency tasked with enforcing the country’s antitrust laws begs to differ. A spokesman noted “more than 20 wins,” with six mergers blocked and 14 abandoned after commissioners started asking questions. Neither assessment captures the whole picture.

Some of the cases the agency cited are more significant than others — the thwarting of chipmaker Nvidia’s plan to snatch up chip-design specialist Arm, for instance, or of Lockheed Martin’s deal to purchase rocket motor-builder Aerojet. Plus, enforcers signaling a tougher stance may deter some questionable proposals from ever leaving the boardroom. Yet losses in high-profile cases dilute this deterrent effect. And Ms. Khan’s losses have been hard to miss. Most recently, a federal judge ruled that Microsoft could proceed with its $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision over the FTC’s objection. Earlier this year, the same thing happened with an attempt to block Meta from buying up virtual reality company Within.

Ms. Khan has said the latter loss was, to a certain extent, a win — because the order affirmed some of the FTC’s arguments, including that acquisitions of nascent companies can still hurt competition. This fits into her articulated strategy of testing antitrust boundaries by taking novel legal theories to the courts. Maybe the FTC prevails. Maybe, in defeat, the agency changes modern-day law at the margins. Or maybe it fails to convince a judge of anything at all but in doing so proves that today’s antitrust laws are insufficient in the digital age.

Advertisement

Indeed, today’s antitrust laws are insufficient in the digital age. In today’s online world, network effects mean that the more people use a service, the more valuable it becomes, the more people use it, and so on. That can tip markets toward monopolization, raise barriers to entry and make every horizontal merger — a merger between two firms in the same market — matter even more. Then there’s the rise of the two-sided platform, where a service brings buyers and sellers together: Think ride-hailing apps, with riders buying and drivers selling. Better terms for the buyers often mean worse ones for the sellers — and those terms are set by the platform. Vertical mergers, meaning mergers of companies that don’t compete, also begin to look more suspect.

Mainstream interpretations of antitrust rules today focus on higher prices to consumers as the most important metric for assessing illegality. This doesn’t make sense in an economy in which many of the most powerful players charge nothing at all for access to their product. Instead, there are other harms to consider: lower quality, for example, or reduced choice.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Yet at the same time, not all concentration is bad. The value that network effects create is real; sometimes, when one company both runs a service and participates on it, efficiencies emerge. Think of Apple building its own flashlight feature that comes preinstalled on users’ phones. Reformers don’t always seem to agree with this assessment, espousing instead a more radical vision in which a big firm becoming bigger is almost always a problem. Ms. Khan recently said this isn’t her view, but her record suggests otherwise. And this aggressive approach might be a tactical error.

Advertisement

Look, for example, at the revised merger guidelines that the FTC and Justice Department jointly released this summer. The standards tell businesses what to expect from enforcers as they consider acquisitions, but they also act as something of a manifesto — even citing case law as a means of persuasion. Much of the document, now open to public comment, hits the mark: homing in on the importance of examining acquisitions not only of established competitors but of nascent ones, too; of scrutinizing two-sided platforms closely; and more. But to the skeptic, parts of the guidelines read as a denunciation of growth. Instead of assuming that concentration is insidious, the drafters would do better to explain, explicitly, that they seek to attack the ill effects of concentration that might emerge down the road.

The same is true of enforcement. Unless it is built on uncommonly strong evidence, a case designed to push the limits of antitrust law has a high chance of flopping. If the FTC is intent on testing novel theories, it should undergird them with ample proof that concrete harms are probable. That way, it will have a better shot at making things move, whether the goal is to stop a merger or to target a company’s malign conduct. The Meta suit may well be regarded as a win within a loss, but resources would be better spent on wins within wins.