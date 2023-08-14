Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Steven Pearlstein, a longtime Post business and economics columnist, won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2008. His recent columns have focused on Congress. In explaining why it stripped the U.S. Treasury of its gold-like AAA rating earlier this month, Fitch Ratings cited 20 years of repeated government shutdowns and debt ceiling showdowns that have eroded investor confidence in the ability of the federal government to … well, to govern.

Desperate to avoid the prospect of higher borrowing costs — and a similar downgrade by Standard & Poor’s — Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen rushed to rebuke the green eyeshades for what she declared as an “out of date” political and fiscal assessment. Even as Yellen spoke, however, right-wing Republicans in the House renewed the threat of another shutdown unless Congress cut even more spending than called for in the bipartisan debt ceiling and budget compromise passed only weeks before. Given the slim Republican majority and the certainty that Democrats would unite to oppose any further spending cuts, the defection of the Freedom Caucus would close the government when current funding expires on Oct. 1. Score one for Fitch.

The “here-they-go-again” response from colleagues and the media reflexively blames a small band of ideological zealots for fomenting another crisis and perpetuates the notion that there is nothing anyone can do to stop the serial hijacking of the legislative process. Not true. The real culprits aren’t the small band of crazies who have bullied their colleagues into acquiescence. It’s the cowed colleagues who, in a misguided effort to maintain the facade of party unity, have allowed themselves to be bullied.

The list of enablers is long, but allow me to call out a dozen House Republicans who have the reputation, skill and political headroom to form the nucleus of a GOP “governing caucus”: Don Bacon (Neb.), Stephanie I. Bice (Okla.), Tom Cole (Okla.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Mike Gallagher (Wis.), Mike Garcia (Calif.), Garret Graves (La.), Dusty Johnson (S.D.), David Joyce (Ohio), Michael Lawler (N.Y.), Michael McCaul (Tex.) and Michael R. Turner (Ohio). These members present themselves as reasonable, serious legislators and, in most respects, they are. But it’s time — past time — for them to stand up to the wing nuts of their own party. If they lead, others will follow.

Don’t expect much leadership here from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who in his dealings with the Freedom Caucus has turned spinelessness into a political art form. McCarthy is so desperate to unite the quarrelsome factions of his party that he won’t stand up to any of them. Instead, if he could just provide a bit of political cover to the governing caucus, in today’s climate that would pass for a profile in courage.

So how would a governing caucus eliminate the threat of a shutdown? Simply by announcing their intention — now, while there is still time to change the narrative — to vote against any appropriations bill that doesn’t follow the bipartisan budget deal pass in June, or any procedural motions that do not allow them to offer amendments to bring funding up to those agreed-upon limits.

The right-wingers will accuse them of treason. Former president Donald Trump will threaten them with primary opponents. McCarthy and other party leaders will pressure them to try to work things out quietly within the Republican caucus. That’s where the real test would come. Matching intransigence with intransigence, they need to declare: “There is nothing to talk about. We made a deal, we’re sticking by it and we expect Democrats to do the same.”

If they do that — and if moderate Democrats provide the necessary votes to back them up, as they did back in June — the governing caucus can stand down the bullies and end the hostage-taking once and for all. In the process, they would also enhance their political standing with voters who are fed up with the partisan circus and would blame their party — and them — for driving the government over another fiscal cliff.

There is urgency to all this. Under the laughably leisurely congressional schedule, only 12 working legislative days remain before the Oct. 1 funding deadline. And major differences still need to be resolved with the Democratic Senate, where under Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (Wash.) and ranking Republican Susan Collins (Maine), the process has been marked by a remarkable level of bipartisan cooperation. It will all be infinitely easier, however, after sidelining a fringe group of partisan ideologues more interested in raising their own profiles and “owning the libs” than in governing a divided country.