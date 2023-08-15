The Aug. 11 news article “ How a searing heat wave is killing Florida’s coral reefs — and why it matters ” accurately described the evolving ecological disaster of dying reefs but failed to mention a major cause of death: disease organisms discharged in ship’s ballast water.

In recent years, coral reefs in Florida and elsewhere in the Caribbean have been devastated by outbreaks of two waterborne diseases: stony coral tissue loss disease and an unnamed sea urchin disease caused by a newly described microorganism. The latter has eliminated more than 90 percent of the urchins from some sites; with the urchins gone, algae overgrow and destroy reefs. Both diseases spread partly through ballast water that ships take aboard to adjust buoyancy, and both were likely introduced to Florida and the Caribbean in ballast discharges.