The Aug. 11 news article “How a searing heat wave is killing Florida’s coral reefs — and why it matters” accurately described the evolving ecological disaster of dying reefs but failed to mention a major cause of death: disease organisms discharged in ship’s ballast water.
The Clean Water Act requires treatment of ballast discharges with the best available technology, which would remove harmful organisms, including those that cause animal and human diseases. However, the Environmental Protection Agency has refused to set the discharge standards that the act requires. Last year, 34 members of Congress and 180 environmental and public health organizations, water agencies and Native American tribes asked the Biden administration to obey the Clean Water Act and set the requisite standards; the EPA never replied.
The spread of harmful organisms via ballast water is a solvable problem, and we are ill-served by a federal agency that refuses to take the steps needed to solve it.
Andrew Cohen, Richmond, Calif.
The writer, director of the Center for Research on Aquatic Bioinvasions and a Pew fellow in marine conservation, served on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board Panel on Ballast Water.