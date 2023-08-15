Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis’s indictment Monday night of defeated former president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants on a combined 41 counts (13 against Trump) — ranging from violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act to conspiracy to commit forgery to filing false documents to solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer to perjury — presents a deep dive into a single state, one of seven in which Trump and his cohorts allegedly sought to dummy up an electoral slate to steal the 2020 election.

The indictment — handed down by a grand jury of 23 ordinary Americans — offers far more granular detail than did the Aug. 1 federal indictment on charges of election interference, sweeps in other actors and offers the potential for a televised jury trial and a verdict out of reach of a presidential pardon.

Certain facts, though previously known, take on new importance under Georgia law. For example, the false verification Trump signed on Dec. 31, 2020, as part of a lawsuit he filed in Georgia anchors the charge for filing false documents. Likewise, Trump’s letter months after the election, in September 2021, demanding that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger start a “decertifying” process, relates to the charge of soliciting an official to violate his oath (though it apparently is of little importance in Smith’s federal charges). The number of calls, emails and other communications among the co-conspirators is breathtaking.

If the Smith indictment gives us a broad overview of the plot to block the transfer of power in Washington, D.C., the Georgia indictment provides a stunning examination of the desperate pressure exerted on public officials and ordinary Georgians attempting to do their jobs. In bringing two halves of the same picture (one federal, one state), Smith and Willis have managed to highlight the strength of our federalist system. Smith has charges under federal law; Willis under state law. And though the facts overlap, they are not identical. Together, they promise to bring a full accounting of Trump’s actions.

“Trump’s communications with state officials, Trump’s possible role in organizing the false electoral slate, and other conduct we cover potentially violated state criminal laws on matters of immense state interest,” a massive Brookings Institution report released last year explained. “While Trump was president at the time he sought to interfere with the election in Georgia, our constitutional scheme (and its protection of federal interests) poses no barrier to the vindication of Georgia’s interests in enforcing its criminal code.” The report added, “Georgia state prosecutors are on firm legal footing in that regard. They certainly have the power to investigate and charge a former president for willfully reaching into their jurisdiction to allegedly transgress their laws and interfere with their officials on a matter of utmost state interest: the administration of Georgia’s election procedures.” For conservatives constantly admonishing efforts to “federalize” elections, this is as staunch a defense of state law and state officials as one can imagine.

As a strategic matter, Willis, unlike Smith, chose to name and indict numerous other officials. That’s a matter of judgment and trial organization, but it very much leaves open the potential for defendants to cut deals and thereby get removed from the indictment. It will, however, make for a long, complex and arduous trial if they are all tried together.

Willis chose to bring a RICO charge, something I cautioned comes with certain downsides. The propriety of that charge (as well as the others) will be fodder for a mass of pretrial litigation that could delay the start of the trial. However, given the size and scope of her indictment, it certainly seems Willis is prepared to let Smith race to the front of the line (and to a potential verdict). No one should expect her case to be ready for trial anytime soon. But if Smith moves his case expeditiously, a reckoning for Trump in advance of the 2024 election remains possible.

A final word of caution is in order. Even as late as Monday, Trump posted an attack on former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan, who appeared before the grand jury on Monday. Trump’s explicit statement that Duncan shouldn’t testify could easily be read as pretrial intimidation. Georgia judges need not put up with this. Influencing witnesses is itself a crime, punishable by up to one year imprisonment in Georgia.