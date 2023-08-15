Regarding the Aug. 12 front-page article “Judge imposes strictures on Trump’s pretrial statements”:
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s lawyers blather on about a case of “this magnitude” as if Mr. Trump’s case is more important than the next. It is important to the country, no doubt. But it is no more important to the court than any other felony case, because that is what the Constitution requires. There is only the boring but grand “equal justice under law,” written in stone on the highest court. It is promised to us all. I cherish it. Mr. Trump seems to fear that equality.
Kevin Geiger, North Pomfret, Vt.