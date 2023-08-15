The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A First Amendment lesson for Trump

August 15, 2023 at 4:26 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump speaks with the media Aug. 12 during the 2023 Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fair Grounds. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 12 front-page article “Judge imposes strictures on Trump’s pretrial statements”:

Former president Donald Trump and his legal team still seem to misunderstand the First Amendment and maybe the whole Constitution. The First Amendment does not protect all speech. For example, you can’t threaten a witness. There is no primary or poll to get you out of that, because it isn’t protected in the law or the Constitution. Speech itself can be a crime. Children know if you say “This is a robbery” in a bank while holding your finger in your pocket, you are going to be arrested.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s lawyers blather on about a case of “this magnitude” as if Mr. Trump’s case is more important than the next. It is important to the country, no doubt. But it is no more important to the court than any other felony case, because that is what the Constitution requires. There is only the boring but grand “equal justice under law,” written in stone on the highest court. It is promised to us all. I cherish it. Mr. Trump seems to fear that equality.

Kevin Geiger, North Pomfret, Vt.

