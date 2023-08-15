Former president Donald Trump and his legal team still seem to misunderstand the First Amendment and maybe the whole Constitution. The First Amendment does not protect all speech. For example, you can’t threaten a witness. There is no primary or poll to get you out of that, because it isn’t protected in the law or the Constitution. Speech itself can be a crime. Children know if you say “This is a robbery” in a bank while holding your finger in your pocket, you are going to be arrested.