Vice President Harris has taken her share of lumps over the past 2½ years. No doubt, her gender and race increased scrutiny and raised the level of vitriol coming from right-wing media. Some of her difficulties reflected the challenges any vice president faces: namely, to be simultaneously impressive and invisible. Some of her difficulties can be attributed to her eagerness to take on thankless tasks (e.g., stemming the tide of migrants from Central America).

Her relatively short time on the national stage — in contrast to the president’s long political career — raised the question of where she would add value. But with time and increased confidence, she has more than demonstrated her worth and played a key role for the administration.

Has she improved that much, or is the media engaging in its favorite “comeback” narrative after slamming her for more than two years? Maybe some of both. However, as we draw closer to the 2024 election, Harris has returned to a comfortable role: making the case against the defeated and multi-indicted former president Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Before her time on the Senate Judiciary Committee grilling Supreme Court and Justice Department nominees, she was attorney general of California and a district attorney. She has always shined when bringing the goods on an opponent, formulating a winning argument and delivering it with relish.

With increasing regularity and effectiveness, she has done precisely that in facing off against MAGA radicals, be it the Tennessee lawmakers who voted to expel two African American representatives, the forced-birth crowd — “How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body?” — or Florida’s crusade against accurate history and soft-pedaling slavery — “Well, I’m here in Florida, and I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact. There were no redeeming qualities of slavery.” Her barbs are delivered with panache and often a wry expression, as if to say, “You know what I’m talking about.”

Lambasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last month, she declared, “In Texas, we see reports that authorities have pushed children and pregnant women who crossed the Rio Grande back into the river, people who refuse to provide water to other human beings who are in deadly 100-degree heat.” She added, “Inhumane, outrageous and un-American.”

No one has been more articulate and effective in advancing the pro-choice position, in slamming the right-wing anti-woke movement or, most recently, in making the case that democracy is at risk. “When a democracy is intact, it strengthens the people. It protects and fights for fundamental freedoms, individual rights. It’s a fight for order against chaos. It strengthens,” she told Al Sharpton in an MSNBC interview. “On the other hand, democracy, incredibly fragile. It will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.” She pressed on, arguing that “there are many forces that are attempting to purposely, I believe, weaken our democracy, purposely attempting to erode a sense of pride in the fact that we, as the United States, have held ourselves out and have been considered to be one of the strongest democracies in the world.”

Ironically, President Biden would be wise to let the least conventional vice president (given her gender, race and ethnicity) play a very conventional role: demolishing the opposition party. Harris plainly gets under the skin of MAGA politicians and right-wing media. Trump, in particular, becomes utterly unhinged when a strong, capable woman goes after him, and Harris has a knack for drawing media attention and revving up the base.

Moreover, there is no one better than a former prosectutor to walk the line between avoiding undue influence in Trump’s criminal matters and highlighting the implications of a horrendous betrayal of American democracy. On the first anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, she told Judy Woodruff in a “PBS NewsHour” interview, “It is incumbent, then, on those who are informed, who are knowledgeable, to be vigilant in speaking truth, no matter how difficult sometimes it is to hear, much less speak.” Harris added that “the democracy of the United States of America is only standing as it is because of the faith and the purpose of the American people to fight for it.” Certainly, she’ll want to steer clear of directly commenting on Trump’s multiple legal proceedings, but she can skillfully remind people that reelecting Trump is inconsistent with defending democracy and the rule of law. She can remind people what they saw and heard on Jan. 6, skewering Republicans for their lies.