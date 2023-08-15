Opinion (Washington Post staff illustration; iStock)

Joseph Epstein is the author, most recently, of “The Novel, Who Needs It?” All new words are dubious until proven necessary, useful or charming. Change being in the very nature of language, new words seek entry with a high frequency. Perhaps none do so more than that group of words that began life as nouns and adjectives and seek new life as verbs by adding the syllable “-ize” to their tail. H.W. Fowler’s magisterial “A Dictionary of Modern English Usage,” first published in 1926, noted of the “ize” appendage that “within reason it is a useful and unexceptionable device, but it is now being employed with a freedom beyond reason.”

Thus over the years the language has added such words as “publicize,“ “finalize,” “prioritize” and “incentivize.” Of “finalize,” Fowler commented that “there can be few occasions on which the neologism finalized is an improvement on completed or finished,” though he allowed that “publicize can put up a good defence against a charge of being merely an unwanted synonym for publish.” Fowler died in 1933, lucky man, before “prioritize” and “incentivize” came onto the linguistic market.

Most nouns and adjectives converted into verb status were inelegant, or so Fowler felt. One reason for their popularity, he believed, is that “those engaged in the advertisement and entertainment industries think, perhaps rightly, that the look and sound of them” will appeal to the public. As examples, he noted that “we may be expected to respond more readily to an invitation to slenderize than to slim” and “more likely to buy a preparation that moisturizes the skin than one that merely moistens it.” I-Z-E, those three little letters, have been called in to do a lot of work.

What would Fowler have made of one of the most recent “ize”-word crazes, “weaponize”? Politicians lately can be depended upon to avail themselves of it in accusing their opponents of unfairly using whatever is at hand to score points.

In Democrats’ view, House Republicans are “weaponizing” the Hunter Biden investigation. Republicans contend that Democrats, hoping to gain voters eventually by allowing an influx of migrants at the southern border, are “weaponizing” immigration itself. Since departing the presidency, Donald Trump has frequently claimed that the Justice Department has been “weaponized” against him. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), if elected president, pledges to “end the weaponization of government.”

How about ending the weaponization of “weaponization”? The term has by now been used often enough to qualify as one of what Fowler called “vogue words.” These are words that “every now and then” emerge “from obscurity, or even from nothingness or a merely potential and not actual existence into sudden popularity.” Fowler added: Readers’ “ready acceptance of vogue words seems to some people the sign of an alert mind; to others it stands for the herd instinct and lack of individuality.” Fowler himself took the second view. He broke down vogue words into six categories, under the last of which, “words of rhetorical appeal,” the word “weaponize” clearly falls.

“Weaponize” is of course a metaphor. As a metaphor, it heightens the simpler word “politicize.” It also carries the implication of violence: the switchblade coming out of the pocket, the magazine snapping into an assault rifle, the howitzer being loaded. To say, as Trump attorney John Lauro did on Aug. 1, that the indictments against his client are a sign of “the weaponization of public policy” is more dramatic than to say that same policy has been politicized.

Some words slip in and out of the language, often to return with varying degrees of boring overuse. Not so long ago, just about everything disliked in politics, from climate change on down, posed an “existential threat.” Further back, one party’s every act of opposition was said by the other party to have “chilling effects.” More recently, invoking “the American people” was called into overtime service.

At a time of national divisiveness, one strongly reflected in our two political parties, the regular use of the word “weaponize,” with its built-in hyperbole, doesn’t help. The sooner that hyped-up, inelegant word departs the language, the better. In rhetoric as in other realms, disarmament is sometimes required.