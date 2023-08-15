Share Comment on this story Comment

As I read about the recent decision to allow autonomous taxi services by Waymo and Cruise in San Francisco, I was reminded of the exciting possibilities and the real challenges posed by nuanced scenarios in which human intuition still plays a vital role [“Calif. regulators vote to allow self-driving taxis on streets of San Francisco,” news, Aug. 11].

How will these vehicles respond during extreme weather? A sudden downpour or a thick blanket of fog can alter the driving landscape, and I wonder how self-driving cars can fare in such situations. Relying on sensors and cameras might prove challenging when visibility is compromised, and these drawbacks can affect the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

What about unique scenarios, such as when traffic needs to be directed during emergencies or at complex intersections, where human adaptability and quick thinking are crucial and artificial intelligence systems might struggle?

Though I’m genuinely excited about the potential of self-driving cars to make our roads safer and transportation more efficient, it’s also important to ensure that our enthusiasm for autonomous-driving technology aligns with a practical understanding of its limitations.