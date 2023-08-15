Opinion Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. (Illustration by Chloe Coleman/The Washington Post; Photos by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images; Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

Joe Posnanski’s book “Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments” will be published by Dutton on Sept. 5. Over the past, oh, 150 years or so, there have been more than a few think pieces written about the impending death of baseball. Type “baseball is dying” into pretty much any search engine, and you are likely to get roughly a million thoughts like this one.

“The interest formerly manifested in baseball is rapidly dying out.”

That appeared in the Oakland Tribune newspaper … in 1885.

“I always thought that I would die before baseball died, but here we see baseball dying before me.”

That’s a quote from Frank Bancroft — the manager of the first World Series-winning team. He said it in 1918.

And so it has been for the 100 years since, story after story about baseball’s doom, headline after headline: “Why Baseball is no longer the National Pastime,” and “Baseball Is Dying. The Government Should Take It Over.,” and “An Aging Population Adds to the Decline of Baseball,” and so on.

I’m not discounting or playing down the many challenges the game has faced and continues to face. But a couple of years ago, something else struck me: Aren’t we looking at this all wrong?

Isn’t the true miracle that, after 150 years, we still care about baseball at all?

What else from President Rutherford B. Hayes’s administration do we still care about? That was before basketball was even invented, before football had the forward pass, long before television, movies and the internet, obviously, but also before Dracula, Sherlock Holmes, the state of Oklahoma, stop signs, Coca Cola and the zipper.

This thought led me to write my book “Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments.”

And the hardest chapter to write was also, in many ways, the pivotal chapter. It is titled, simply, “Shohei.”

You are probably aware that Shohei Ohtani, a 29-year-old from Oshu, Japan, is doing things on a baseball diamond that scramble the mind.

As a hitter, he leads or is tied for the lead in the American League in triples, home runs, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

As a pitcher, he has allowed fewer hits per game than any other — batters are hitting only .185 against him, the lowest batting average against in all of baseball.

He truly might be the best hitter and best pitcher — at the same time. There is no precedent in Major League Baseball. The closest thing was Babe Ruth, who devoted baseball fans will know was a great pitcher before he became a legendary slugger. But even the Babe did not do what Ohtani is doing. He more or less stopped pitching once he became an everyday player. There were great pitcher-hitter combinations in the Negro Leagues, such as Bullet Rogan and Martin Dihigo. But, alas, they spent their careers in the shadows before Jackie Robinson.

Ohtani is singular.

The reason Ohtani was such a challenge to write about in the book is that he keeps topping himself. In the first version of the Shohei chapter, I wrote about back-to-back games he had against Kansas City in June 2022; he hit two home runs and drove in eight runs on a Tuesday and threw eight scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts on Wednesday. That appeared to represent his singular brilliance.

But then in March, he struck out his friend and teammate Mike Trout, the best player of the past decade, to close out Japan’s victory over the United States in the World Baseball Classic. So that became the chapter.

Since then, he had perhaps the greatest month any player has ever had: In June, he hit .394 with 15 home runs in 27 games while also winning two games as a pitcher and striking out 37 batters. Then at the end of July, he had his most singular day — he threw a one-hit shutout in the first game of a doubleheader in Detroit, and then hit two titanic home runs in the second game. I might be writing and rewriting that Ohtani chapter for the next decade.

In so many ways, Ohtani perfectly represents why we still love baseball after all these years. That is because Ohtani, like baseball itself, blends the surprising and unsurprising like nothing else. Yes, on the one hand, he is doing things that have never been done before. But, at the same time, he feels oddly and sweetly familiar. Anyone who has played youth baseball will surely remember a teammate who was both the best pitcher and best hitter on the team.

That’s baseball. The game is ancient by American standards, and it has had to win over generation after generation, had to win over fans during Reconstruction and the Industrial Revolution, the Roaring 20s along with the Great Depression, the Space Age and the Disco era, the tech boom and whatever time we’re living in now.

Baseball always prevails. You think you’ve seen all the sport has to offer — and then, like magic, a player such as Willie Mays or Roberto Clemente or Johnny Bench or Ken Griffey Jr. shows up. Or Shohei Ohtani. And it all feels new again.