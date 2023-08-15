Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Ruth Marcus wonders whether Willis’s case isn’t one too many. Her column explains that the charges in Georgia against the former president are already pretty much covered in preceding federal indictments.

There are, she allows, reasons to double up — say, if a federal trial ends in a hung jury — but if one applies Justice Department-style thinking, the district attorney’s office in Atlanta probably shouldn’t prosecute the same crimes unless the state has “substantial” interest in doing so. Ruth doesn’t see that here.

Besides, Georgia is just one of several states Trump tried to flip. Ruth warns of a pile-on: “At some point, it becomes unfair — yes, even to Trump — to go state by state. That’s why the federal approach is preferable.”

Even if every one of the many charges against Trump ends in conviction, none can stop him from running for (or winning) the presidency.

Election law expert Edward Foley writes that while prosecutors can’t block that, one election official in one state theoretically could.

Foley explains how that official (any election official, in any state, technically) could rule Trump ineligible to run under the 14th Amendment, originally meant to stop traitorous Confederates from getting back into government.

This ruling would eventually wend its way to the Supreme Court, where I’m skeptical the bench’s conservative majority would ever let it stand. In any event, Foley writes, voters deserve clarity on the matter before Trump secures the GOP nomination.

Chaser: The facts overlap in the Georgia and federal Jan. 6 indictments, Jen Rubin writes, but they’re not identical. They’re two halves of the same picture.

Little Miss Interdependent

Throughout growing up, milestones so often are measured by degrees of independence — walking by one’s self, reading by one’s self, driving by one’s self. But what if independence misses the point?

Author and researcher Jennifer Breheny Wallace writes that “for our children to be healthy, happy and successful, we need to teach them a more profound lesson: interdependence — that is, how to rely on others and how to be a person whom others can rely on, too.”

Her op-ed is a great introduction to the concept as a lodestar in young people’s lives: Ask for help when you need it, and give it freely.

Wallace also advises that the best way parents can instill the importance of interdependence is to model it. Happily, interdependence has the benefit of being great for adults, too.

This truth comes to mind when reading Bina Venkatarman’s recent dispatch from Japan. There, Bina examined how the country is caring for its outsize aging population.

She encountered a slew of creative ideas the United States could adopt, including physicians who rove rural areas providing care, and transit systems revamped to eschew tricky stairs.

But so many of the programs improving elder life come down to interdependence, too. Just look at co-founder Satoko Fujioka’s community center in Karuizawa, where old people cook for one another and teach youngsters how to grow vegetables.

Fujioka, Bina writes, considers the elderly Japanese she serves as “not ‘care receivers’ but contributors of care to the wider community.”

Chaser: Playgrounds can be a great training area for early interdependence — but not if extreme heat turns them into cooktops. Alyssa Rosenberg has some ideas to stop that.

Bonus chaser: David Ignatius recently connected with his grandchildren over the kids’ show “Bluey.” It was so good, he kept watching on his own.

From analyst and SIV advocate Annie Yu Kleiman’s startling portrait of the byzantine process necessary to escape Afghanistan — and of the U.S.-allied Afghans stuck in the middle of it.

Kleiman explains all the obstacles in what she calls a “complicated, Kafkaesque process,” but what’s most wrenching are the messages she’s received from SIV applicants trying to get out:

“My wife is pregnant with twins. The passport department is closed. It’s impossible. I am just confused about what to do.”

“If the Taliban finds me, they will not ask me how many days I worked for the U.S. Army. If the Taliban finds me, they will kill me.”

“Please save my life!”

Chaser: Shabana Basij-Rasikh, founder of an Afghan girls’ school now in exile, writes that the Taliban will never succeed in snuffing out her country’s hope.

Less politics

Author Joseph Epstein is a fellow linguistics nerd. And he has a bone to pick. It’s with the suffix “-ize” — inelegant in most cases but especially odious in “weaponize,” now ubiquitous among Democrats and Republicans alike.

“At a time of national divisiveness,” he writes, “… the regular use of the word ‘weaponize,’ with its built-in hyperbole, doesn’t help.”

Epstein’s op-ed makes a pretty good case for getting rid of a lot of our other -izes, and while the idea of applying my evening facial moistener causes a bit of ick, I think I might sympathi— er, agree.

Smartest, fastest

