Opinion The best argument for the Georgia indictment doesn’t involve Trump

August 15, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. EDT
Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis speaks during a news conference on Monday in Atlanta. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
Donald Trump has been indicted … again. For the fourth time.

The criminal charges lodged in Georgia against the former president on 13 counts might feel like more of the same — if the case weren’t so compelling. As it stands, the prosecution by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is a sound and appropriate step.

The 98-page indictment is all-encompassing in a way that the federal case from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, also focused on the follow-on to the 2020 election, is not. It puts a wider lens on Mr. Trump and his allies’ alleged malfeasance: A total of 41 charges against 19 defendants, knitted together under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), capture the sweep of efforts to overturn the lawful results of the presidential race.

The case, thanks to the way the state’s RICO statute works, reaches conduct that occurred away from Georgia — such as, for example, the attempts by Mr. Trump’s contingent to cajole Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting legitimate slates of electors. But at its heart is the scheme that took place within the state’s borders, where the assault on democracy was particularly aggressive.

These attacks include the assembly of a false slate of electors, as occurred in six other states — a strategy apparently concocted not only to preserve the campaign’s remedies in court but also to prepare for the denouement during the certifying of the election at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They include the now-famous January 2021 phone call in which Mr. Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find” the magic number of votes — 11,780 — to swing the state’s electors to him. The leaking of a recording of that call, which was first reported by The Post’s Amy Gardner, launched Ms. Willis’s investigation. The evidentiary trail in the indictment includes calls to other officials, too, as well as the alleged harassment and intimidation of election workers.

Some controversy has arisen over charges concerning the spreading of false information that include, among other things, at least a dozen of Mr. Trump’s tweets. Critics say these risk infringing on free speech — though Georgia has an expansive prohibition on the books against fraudulent statements “in any matter within the jurisdiction … of state government.”

But the case, at its core, is not about the defendants’ words but rather their actions. The evidence offered in the indictment shows an enterprise that pursued, from every angle, a subversion of the democratic process. Especially glaring among the allegations is the breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, where electronic ballot markers and tabulation machines were tampered with as part of an “examination” organized in part by pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

There’s merit to concerns about a potential for too many indictments in too many states (there were seven states purportedly subject to attempts to overturn the election) over what was a federal contest. Yet, Ms. Willis is well within her rights — indeed, her duty — to bring charges if the facts demand it. In this case, they clearly do.

There is another essential advantage to a locally focused case. The federal indictment makes a narrow argument against the biggest player: the former president himself. That’s the right call, given the political context. Yet by zooming out, the Georgia indictment targets not only Mr. Trump; not only Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; not even only other insiders such as lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro or former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. It also encompasses the actions of false electors in the state and complicit Georgia officials.

These aren’t household names, but that is precisely the point. Overturning an election under this nation’s federalist system (or coming anywhere close) requires a deep network of accomplices as sprawling as the one this week’s indictment sketches out — likely across states, and certainly within them. Mr. Pence wasn’t the only one who said “no” to Mr. Trump’s despotic overtures in 2020. Mr. Raffensperger did, too, and so did election officials elsewhere in the country. They recognized that it was their duty to stand up for this nation’s democratic institutions. Those who failed to do so ought to be held accountable.

The best argument for Ms. Willis’s indictment, in the end, has less to do with Mr. Trump than with these lesser-known leaders. They and others like them might confront a similar choice in 2024 and have now been put on notice that robbing voters of their say comes with consequences. Mr. Raffensperger put it aptly in a statement on Tuesday. “The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” he said. “You either have it, or you don’t.” But in the 2020 election and its ugly aftermath, we learned how much those principles depend on the presumption that those who are charged with upholding them can be trusted to act with honor.

