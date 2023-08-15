Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Republican leaders rushed to defend Donald Trump after a Georgia grand jury levied charges against the former president for his scheme to interfere in the state’s 2020 presidential election. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy described the indictment as a “desperate sham.” Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said it was a “WITCH HUNT” and that Trump “did nothing wrong.”

That reaction is unsurprising, but it’s troubling nonetheless. Yes, the legal theories deployed against Trump might be questionable. And yes, there is no doubt that Trump’s prosecution is politically motivated. (That is, unfortunately, a fact of life.) But Republicans minimize Trump’s awful scheme to overturn his defeat at their own risk.

The indictment lists in excruciating detail how Trump and his band worked to undermine the election. The effort was at times shambolic and comical (remember what looked like hair dye dripping down Rudy Giuliani’s face at a news conference?), but nevertheless, it was a serious plot to ensure Trump stayed in the Oval Office against the voters’ will.

Advertisement

Trump’s defenders contend the Georgia indictment is an attempt to criminalize the former president’s political speech. How was it any different, they might argue, from Hillary Clinton’s embrace of implausible theories that the 2016 election was “stolen” from her with the help of Russians? Or Al Gore’s hardball tactics to use Florida’s election laws to recount votes only in four Democratic counties to overturn George W. Bush’s narrow victory in the state?

Follow this author Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow

But this ignores the sheer audacity of Trump’s acts and willful ignorance of the facts. Gore had reason to believe that an honest recounting of the votes might award him Florida’s electoral votes. And Clinton did not spend months manufacturing phony controversies in multiple states to provide then-Vice President Joe Biden a pretext to reject electoral votes on the House floor. Trump did, even though he had no rational reason to think he was the fair winner of the election.

Trump flagrantly disregarded the truth from the moment the polls closed. He said, for example, that Milwaukee’s release of its absentee ballots on the morning after Election Day was proof those votes were fraudulent. But, as it was widely reported at the time, those votes would be released in the early hours because Wisconsin law did not allow election officials to begin processing mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Facts simply didn’t matter to Trump and his squad.

Advertisement

That doesn’t mean Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis or her federal counterpart, special counsel Jack Smith, will be able to easily convict Trump. Their legal theories, if not carefully bounded and defined, could criminalize a host of lobbying efforts and public campaigns. Lawyers frequently stretch the truth and make specious legal arguments to win their cases. Campaigns lie all the time.

Those behaviors might be morally questionable, but they are not — and should not — be criminal. A jury might be swayed to overlook legal deficiencies and convict Trump. Appellate courts would likely not be so forgiving.

That’s why the prosecution should spend considerable time at trial documenting the rampant disregard for the facts that Trump and his co-conspirators consistently displayed. This wasn’t a case of hardball politics as usual; it was an unusual case of a desperate man pulling every lever of power he could to stay in office despite the facts and the law. Even if doing so does not result in conviction, it would do a service for the public.

Advertisement

The Senate’s Watergate hearings helped sway public opinion against President Richard M. Nixon because they patiently and prudently unraveled his defenses. The famous questions meant to protect Nixon — what did the president know and when did he know it — rebounded to harm him as it became clear to any reasonable person that Nixon knew a lot and tried to obstruct a valid investigation from very early on. Nixon’s job approval ratings collapsed, even among Republicans.

That could happen again during Trump’s trial. Many Republican voters who back Trump believe his false claims of election fraud, but no one with the resources that Trump’s prosecutors have has ever attempted to systematically undermine those claims. Even the House Jan. 6 committee spent most of its time detailing how Trump’s actions led to the riot instead of showing how no reasonable person could believe his claims. Prosecutors have a chance to correct that. If they do, do not be surprised if Trump’s GOP backing erodes as his own supporters realize he played them for chumps.

This is why the rush to defend Trump rests on such shaky ground. Ultimately, Republicans who do so are implicitly condoning his heinous behavior. That could prove to be politically unwise.