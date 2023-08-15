Share Comment on this story Comment

I was delighted when I saw Petula Dvorak’s Aug. 8 Metro column, “As usual, Trump passes through D.C. but doesn’t see it.” When I first heard former president Donald Trump’s remarks about D.C., I immediately tried to imagine the route he likely was taken to reach the courthouse. Ms. Dvorak confirmed for me what common sense told me was likely so.

I had a conversation with a friend concerning Mr. Trump’s comments and was told I was wasting my time. I begged to differ. People who have never traveled the route he is likely to have taken would think he was telling the truth about what he saw.

I am pastor of King Emmanuel Baptist Church, and I feel it is my duty to sound the alarm and inform people of the truth. In my Aug. 6 sermon, I remarked that many presidents and politicians never passed by the shelter at Second and D streets NW. If they did, they would probably be more inclined to pass legislation that could bring about change.

When you come out of the tunnel and see the shelter at Second and D streets, you usually encounter many people panhandling, among other things. Perhaps if some of our politicians ventured that route instead of taking the exit to the U.S. Capitol, they could realize that, as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once remarked, “True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. … It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.”

Mr. Trump, you had your four years, and you failed on many fronts. It’s appropriate that Ms. Dvorak saw perhaps the same graffiti you saw. And it said one word: “Resist.”

Daryl F. Bell, Washington

It had been years since I ventured from my home in McLean to D.C. But when my grandson paid a recent visit, I drove him to museums, monuments and memorials in the city. I was pleasantly surprised to find the city so clean and orderly. Granted, most of our time was in Northwest Washington, but still.

Former president Donald Trump’s comments about the eyesores he supposedly saw during his drive to and from Reagan National Airport and the federal courthouse conflict with my observations.

I have always questioned Mr. Trump’s intellectual and emotional fitness for office. I can now add eyesight to my list of concerns.