Virginia consumers are again subjected to increased costs. A back-to-school shirt that cost $8 in 2021 might cost $10 now. Thanks to the elimination of the tax holiday, parents will pay $10.53. A $1,200 power generator costs $63 more with tax. The local businesses that look forward to the back-to-school sales will see fewer sales because there is no incentive to buy.

Our pro-business and pro-family governor and our legislature failed to renew this legislation because they have been making sure voters understood that the inability to pass a budget was the other side’s fault. This simple, family-friendly bill got lost in the mayhem. We families of Virginia got lost in the brinkmanship.

Virginia’s families and small businesses aren’t apparently worth that to the governor, who is supposed to provide the moral leadership that makes a bill such as this a no-brainer, or the legislature — both sides — that aggressively fails to take care of its constituency. This is gross legislative malpractice.

To a millionaire such as our governor, that 5.3 percent is nothing; to the Floyd County parent making do on $25,000 a year, it’s a lot.