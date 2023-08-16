The mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, home to about 120,000 residents, most of whom are ethnic Armenians, has long relied on a single lifeline to Armenia: a road known as the Lachin corridor. Twice in the past three decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan have gone to war over the territory. Tensions are rising again because Azerbaijan has blockaded the corridor, effectively sealing off Nagorno-Karabakh and creating shortages of food and medicine. Azerbaijan should realize its move will achieve little beyond provoking more conflict.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside Azerbaijan, was the object of a bitter war in the early 1990s when the Karabakh Armenians fought to unite with neighboring Armenia. They captured a wide swath of Azerbaijan territory. Then, in a 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan reconquered almost all the territory it had lost. The Karabakh Armenians remained in the enclave, although weakened, supported by a Russian peacekeeping force at the Lachin corridor.
Azerbaijan is now flexing more muscle. President Ilham Aliyev, an autocrat who has been cracking down on opposition parties and dissent, said in a May 28 speech marking the settlement of recaptured areas, “I have always said that our territorial integrity must be fully restored.” He demanded that Armenians in Karabakh “bend their necks” and dismantle their “fake” government, and that each of them must “abide by the laws of Azerbaijan” and “be a loyal and decent citizen of Azerbaijan.”
To make the point, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, which had been transporting goods to and from Armenia under the purview of the Russian peacekeeping mission. Mr. Aliyev’s government claimed the road was being used to smuggle weapons to the remaining fighting force in Karabakh, but reports suggest the blockade is creating a humanitarian crisis. A group of United Nations human rights experts said Aug. 7 that the blockade has “left the population facing acute shortages of food staples, medication, and hygiene products, impacted the functioning of medical and educational institutions, and placed the lives of the residents — especially children, people with disabilities, older people, pregnant women, and the sick — at significant risk.” The International Court of Justice on Feb. 22 called on Azerbaijan to “take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.” Mr. Aliyev has ignored the demand.
Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in a fragile peace process on other issues, such as mutual sovereign recognition, and according to Tom De Waal, a senior fellow with Carnegie Europe and expert on the Caucasus region, they are “closer than they have ever been to agreement.” Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan broke new ground, declaring May 22 that he recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, as long as the rights of the ethnic Armenians there are protected. This won’t be easy, but the two countries seem to be at a crossroads. Mr. Aliyev should grasp that starving the Armenians of Karabakh will get him nothing; lifting the Lachin corridor blockade can help negotiations progress and avert yet another war.
