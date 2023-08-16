Share Comment on this story Comment

Kudos for the Aug. 12 front-page article “A promoted principal. A trail of complaints,” an excellent example of the critical importance of thorough investigative reporting. Joel Beidleman, the recently promoted Montgomery County Public Schools principal, is alleged to have made the lives of teachers, students and parents in several of the county’s schools miserable for years. MCPS appears to have sidelined or buried the 18 complaints against him.

As a parent of two former MCPS students, I was shocked and saddened to read this article. Despite Mr. Beidleman’s categorical denials of every complaint filed against him, his protests ring hollow in light of victims’ contemporaneous documentation of events and witness corroboration by people present when the alleged degrading, harassing and demeaning comments and demands were made.

Shame on MCPS for putting Mr. Beidleman on leave and initiating an investigation only when faced with The Post’s investigation, rather than doing so in response to multiple complaints over a seven-year period from its teachers, parents and students.

Daphna Krim, Bethesda

In the lengthy article about a suspended principal of Paint Branch High School, why was there no mention of any elected school board member?

Schoolteachers are smart people, and they all have phones. Surely, there was contact with a school board member about what seems to be serious abuse. And what was the reaction of the elected folks, at least three of whom will be running for reelection in 2024?